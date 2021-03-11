DOE launches design & construction of $75M grid energy storage research facility at PNNL

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has begun work on the Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL), a $75-million facility located at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington that will boost clean energy adaptation and accelerate the development and deployment of long-duration, low-cost grid energy storage.

The planned facility will include 30 research laboratories, some of which will be testing chambers capable of assessing prototypes and new grid energy storage technologies under real world grid operating conditions. The GSL will include flexible workstations and collaboration spaces, including Fellowship Labs, which will provide dedicated space for researchers to incubate storage technologies originating from the US research and development community.

The GSL will focus on three outcomes to advance grid energy storage development:

Collaboration: Bringing DOE, multidisciplinary researchers, and industry together at the facility will lower the barriers to innovation and deployment of grid-scale energy storage.

Validation: The facility will enable independent testing of next generation grid energy storage materials and systems under realistic grid operating conditions.

Acceleration: From benchtop to systems, the facility will de-risk and speed the development of new technologies by propagating rigorous performance requirements.

It took 40 years to get to the current state of today’s lithium-ion battery technology, but we need to move much faster to develop the long-duration, low-cost batteries needed to meet the significant challenges of decarbonizing the energy system. The GSL will speed up the process considerably by doing the work needed to develop and deploy new grid storage technologies. —PNNL Director Steven Ashby

In addition to federal funding, the Washington State Department of Commerce has committed $8.3 million for advanced research equipment and specialized instrumentation that will provide insights into the behavior of battery materials during operation.

The state’s Department of Commerce has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DOE’s Office of Electricity to promote partnerships to advance grid energy storage technologies, support the energy storage innovation ecosystem, and share best practices with other states. This collaboration builds upon a previous MOU signed in 2016 that focused on grid modernization, as well as ongoing work with PNNL through the 2019 Grid Modernization Lab Call.

The GSL also supports DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge, which draws on the extensive research capabilities of the DOE National Laboratories, universities, and industry to accelerate the development of energy-storage technologies and sustain American global leadership in the energy storage technologies of the future and a secure domestic manufacturing supply chain.