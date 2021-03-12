Canoo debuts its electric pickup truck; deliveries in 2023

Canoo Inc. debuted its fully-electric pickup truck during the Motor Press Guild’s Virtual Media Day (VMD) in partnership with Automobility LA. The production version of the pickup truck will open for preorders in Q2 2021, with deliveries beginning as early as 2023.





Canoo is developing purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) using a proprietary and versatile platform architecture; the pickup is the third, following the eponymous Canoo lifestyle vehicle and the Multi Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV). (Earlier post.)





Vehicle specifications for the Canoo pickup truck include:

Dual or rear motor configurations

Up to 600 hp and 550 lb-ft (746 N·m) of torque with dual motors

Vehicle payload capacity of 1800 lbs

200+ miles of range

Steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technology

Wheelbase: 112.2 inches/ 2850 mm

Overall length: 184 inches/ 4677 mm (with bed extension: 213 inches/ 5400 mm)

Width: 78 inches/ 1980 mm (with mirrors: 87 inches/ 2209 mm)

Height: 76 inches/ 1920 mm (with roof rack: 82 inches/ 2085 mm)

Bed W,L: 64 inches/ 1627 mm x 72 inches/ 1817 mm (with extension: 64 inches/ 1627 mm x 102 inches/ 2600 mm)

Bed depth: 21 inches/ 522 mm

Tires: 265 60r18 (as shown)

Canoo designed its pickup truck to be the most cab-forward and space efficient on the market, with massive cargo capacity on the smallest footprint possible. With the flexible platform and steer-by-wire, the passenger compartment was able to be shifted forward to maximize driver visibility. Canoo’s designers gave the pickup added stance and durability with increased wheel spats to support larger wheels, which provides improved stability and gives it a rugged profile.

Advanced lighting technology provides adaptive safety, and the company’s iconic signature headlights and taillights serve as core brand identifiers without the need for a logo. Beyond just storage, the front surface of the vehicle has been extended to better protect the headlights and windshield.

The bumpers are designed for maximum functionality and durability with integrated tow hooks and metal skid plates on both the front and rear. The vehicle’s fog lamps are also integrated seamlessly into the bumper design to offer the driver additional visibility and safety. Lined with trim and materials selected for durability, the extended cab vehicle has two seats in the front with a customizable rear compartment that can accommodate two additional seats or support additional purpose-built use-case configurability.

Full specifications will be revealed closer to production.

Canoo’s pickup truck was built with several unique features to help customers do more with their vehicles: