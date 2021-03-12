Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lloyd’s Register awards an Approval in Principle to EXMAR ammonia-fueled gas carrier
Germany backs Skeleton’s development of advanced ultracapacitor production technology

ROSATOM subsidiary acquires 49% stake in Korean battery maker Enertech; planning gigafactory in Russia

12 March 2021

RENERA LLC, ROSATOM’s integrator company for the energy storage business (subsidiary of TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom) is acquiring a 49% share of Enertech International, a South Korean manufacturer of electrodes, lithium-ion cells and energy storage systems.

The signed agreement also includes building a facility for manufacturing of lithium-ion cells and energy storage systems in Russia, with at least 2 GWh production capacity by 2030. The start of the first stage of production is scheduled for 2025. Lithium-ion batteries made in Russia will be applied in electric vehicles (buses and cars), special equipment and in power grids.

The alliance with the Korean partner is a part of ROSATOM’s strategic development of non-nuclear businesses. Energy storage is an end-to-end technology in ROSATOM’s portfolio of new businesses, which makes it possible to create high-tech products which are in demand in the new technology paradigm.

ROSATOM is Russia’s state atomic energy corporation; it is the largest producer of electricity in Russia, ensuring more than 20% of the country’s energy needs.

Posted on 12 March 2021 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Russia | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)