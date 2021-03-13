Magna introduces eBeam technology for electrifying pickups and light commercial vehicles

Magna is introducing a scalable solution enabling automakers to electrify their pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles without sacrificing utility and functionality. eBeam is a drop-in replacement for traditional beam axles, using existing suspension and chassis architectures. It integrates with a battery electric or hybrid powertrain system and offers a structure-oriented design to support high-payload vehicles, with matching power for continuous-duty usage.





eBeam is designed specifically to transition mid-size up to heavy-duty pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles to hybrid or full battery electric powertrain systems. Magna says that this approach presents an economical solution that helps bring new electrified trucks to market more quickly, while also preserving towing and payload capabilities.

It is a bold endeavor to electrify pickup trucks, whose owners demand the towing and hauling capabilities they are currently used to, and we’ve accomplished it with our eBeam technology. We know axles are core elements of a truck’s strength, and we are excited to have developed the first significant improvement to the solid beam axle in over 100 years. —Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain

With power ranges between 120 kW and 250 kW, automakers can choose from three variants within Magna’s eBeam family:

Single motor, single speed

Single motor, two speeds

Twin motor, single speed including torque vectoring

To support electric four-wheel drive, Magna also offers several complete powertrain solutions incorporating an electric drive system at the front of the truck, including advanced software and controls for seamless integration.