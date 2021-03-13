Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Solaris starts deliveries of Urbino hydrogen buses to Cologne

Magna introduces eBeam technology for electrifying pickups and light commercial vehicles

13 March 2021

Magna is introducing a scalable solution enabling automakers to electrify their pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles without sacrificing utility and functionality. eBeam is a drop-in replacement for traditional beam axles, using existing suspension and chassis architectures. It integrates with a battery electric or hybrid powertrain system and offers a structure-oriented design to support high-payload vehicles, with matching power for continuous-duty usage.

4309A01A-C04F-4797-B130-ACDAE84F229C

eBeam is designed specifically to transition mid-size up to heavy-duty pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles to hybrid or full battery electric powertrain systems. Magna says that this approach presents an economical solution that helps bring new electrified trucks to market more quickly, while also preserving towing and payload capabilities.

It is a bold endeavor to electrify pickup trucks, whose owners demand the towing and hauling capabilities they are currently used to, and we’ve accomplished it with our eBeam technology. We know axles are core elements of a truck’s strength, and we are excited to have developed the first significant improvement to the solid beam axle in over 100 years.

—Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain

With power ranges between 120 kW and 250 kW, automakers can choose from three variants within Magna’s eBeam family:

  • Single motor, single speed
  • Single motor, two speeds
  • Twin motor, single speed including torque vectoring

To support electric four-wheel drive, Magna also offers several complete powertrain solutions incorporating an electric drive system at the front of the truck, including advanced software and controls for seamless integration.

Posted on 13 March 2021 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Motors, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)