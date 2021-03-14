Luminar, Zenseact unveil full-stack autonomous system for series production; Volvo Cars launch customer

Luminar Technologies, Inc. has partnered closely with Zenseact to deliver a full-stack autonomous software system or series production vehicles. Zenseact is a newly-formed 550-person team of top ADAS and autonomous software experts, was founded by Volvo Cars in 2020. Volvo Cars is the first launch customer, representing both Luminar’s and Zenseact’s first production design win for software.

Luminar’s new product suite, Sentinel, is a full-stack autonomous solution for series production in the industry. It deeply integrates Zenseact’s OnePilot autonomous driving software solution alongside Luminar’s Iris lidar, perception software, and other components as a foundation, enabling every automaker to offer Highway Autonomy and Proactive Safety capabilities on their production vehicles.

While the wider autonomous industry largely focuses on robo-taxi applications, Luminar and Zenseact collectively remain focused on delivering systems into series production vehicles.

Zenseact is responsible for delivering its OnePilot software and Luminar’s perception software to Volvo Cars, while Luminar is responsible for providing the holistic Sentinel solution to other automakers.

Sentinel will equip global automakers with two core functionalities—Proactive Safety and hands-off, eyes-off Highway Autonomy:

Proactive Safety: Vehicles can proactively avoid collisions with evasive maneuvers, reducing accident rates by up to seven times. The most advanced camera-based ADAS systems today will attempt to reactively avoid collisions only in ideal conditions, in a straight line, and generally after the driver does not respond.

Highway autonomy: Hands-free, eyes-free true autonomous driving on highways.msas opposed to the most advanced ADAS systems today, which require constant driver attention and system overrides at a moment’s notice, defeating the main purpose of autonomy—to recover the driver’s time and substantially improve vehicle safety.

Sentinel is powered in part by Zenseact’s OnePilot software, which helps provide a single user experience throughout the user’s journey. OnePilot continuously assesses the surroundings to enable autonomous highway driving. OnePilot also provides the driver with useful information and warnings and may intervene by overriding controls to make sure the user has a safe journey.

Sentinel also incorporates over-the-air updates to expand the operating domain of autonomy and further improve safety of vehicles over time.