RoboSense launches China’s first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR production line

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) has launched China’s first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR production line and will start mass production and delivery of the automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 for contract projects in Q2 this year.





At CES2021 in January, RoboSense officially unveiled the SOP version of the automotive-grade LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1, which features a slim design, excellent performance, and reliable point cloud quality.

The device features 0.2˚ x 0.2˚ resolution and a 120˚ x 25K field of view, with 750,000 pts/s and a 200m detection range.





Since July last year, the RS-LiDAR-M1 has successively received a number of orders for mass-production vehicle models around the world, among which, the first customer was an OEM from North America. In December last year, the RS-LiDAR-M1 samples were shipped to this OEM customer in batches, and became the first mass-production-ready automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR delivered.

Inceptio Technology, founded in 2018 with an aim to build a nation-wide freight network using autonomous driving trucks, released the self-driving system “Xuanyuan” equipped with RoboSense solid-state LiDAR. The two parties announced that the mass-produced L3 heavy-duty freight truck equipped with the “Xuanyuan” system will be launched on the market by the end of 2021.





RoboSense has been working with Inceptio from 2019 to provide high-performance automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 for Xuanyuan. Inceptio develops the ULRS (ultra-long-range sensing), ARC (adaptive robust control) and FEAD (fuel-efficient autonomous driving) algorithms. The ULRS can make the system perceive an ultra-long distance of up to 1,000 meters with a margin of error standing below 5%.

In June 2019, Inceptio began working with Dongfeng Trucks and SINOTRUK respectively to developed L3 autonomous heavy-duty trucks.