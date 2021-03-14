Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
RoboSense launches China’s first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR production line
IIHS study finds drivers significantly more likely to speed while using adaptive cruise control

Electric commercial vehicle company SEA Electric raises $42M; partnership with Exro

14 March 2021

SEA Electric Holdings Pty Ltd. recently closed initial private placement equity financing for total gross proceeds of approximately US$42 million. The net proceeds from the investment will allow SEA Electric to solidify its position in the electrification of commercial vehicles while funding its backlog and facilitating more pilot programs with operators.

SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, with a proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive) for the world’s urban delivery and distribution fleets. With global headquarters in Los Angeles, SEA Electric currently has operations in five countries and more than one million miles of independent OEM testing and in-service operation in all markets.

SEA-Drive120bPower-System

SEA-Drive 120b Power-System

According to President and Founder Tony Fairweather, the financing allows SEA Electric to accelerate its global sales efforts and further utilize its proprietary Sea-Drive 120b battery power system, while strengthening the delivery and distribution transportation segment for vehicles that operate in urban and metropolitan areas.

SEA Ford F-59 EV with SEA-Drive 120b

SEA Ford F-59 EV with SEA-Drive 120b

SEA Electric currently partners with commercial vehicle OEMs, dealers, operators and upfitters to deliver a new range of zero-emissions trucks and is on schedule to deliver more than 1,000 electric commercial vehicles this year. The company forecast is to have more than 15,000 vehicles on the road by the end of 2023.

Seadrive

We are also very excited to welcome Exro Technologies as a strategic partner and shareholder of SEA Electric. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Exro and helping to optimize the utilization of batteries in a second-life application.

—Tony Fairweather

According to Fairweather, the collaboration with Exro will focus on utilizing electric truck batteries for energy storage applications. Exro and SEA Electric will co-develop Exro’s Battery Control System (BCS) for operational validation and take the next step toward leadership in power electronics for mobility and energy management.

Working closely with its shareholders, investors and partners including Exro, exclusive financial advisor Eight Capital and international law firm Vinson and Elkins on this financing round, Fairweather confirms the company will also be exploring options to seek a public listing in the United States this year.

Posted on 14 March 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fleets | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)