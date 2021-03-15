€6.5M eHaul project developing automated battery swapping for electric heavy-duty trucks

A consortium led by researchers at TU Berlin has launched a €6.5-million project to develop an automated battery exchange station for electric heavy goods vehicles. The eHaul project is funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy with further financial input provided by partner organizations.

Other partners are Fraunhofer Institute for Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (IVI); IBAR Systemtechnik GmbH; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Unitax Pharmalogistik GmbH.

Long-haul heavy-duty trucks are used for journeys of distances which cannot be covered by a single battery charge. Haulage companies can’t afford to lose hours waiting for a battery to charge, notes Professor Dr. Stefanie Marker, head of the Chair of Naturalistic Driving Observation for Energetic Optimisation and Accident Avoidance at TU Berlin.

Professor Marker suggests that a network of battery exchange stations for heavy-duty trucks could solve the problem. Project eHaul is a feasibility study on such a solution, adds Jens-Olav Jerratsch, team leader in Professor Marker’s research group and project leader for the joint project.





Schematic diagram of the battery exchange station for trucks.

As part of the new project, which will run until the end of September 2023, the consortium is now commissioning two electrified trucks for subsequent regular use by two logistics companies. Additionally, a battery exchange station is being developed in south Berlin to be used by haulers as part of their regular delivery operations. The goal is to provide a fully automated battery exchange.

Upon arrival at the station, the spent battery is removed from the vehicle by a specially developed robot and exchanged for a fully charged battery. This can all be done in a matter of minutes with no need for time-consuming interruptions to charge batteries.