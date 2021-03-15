BYD K8M 35' electric bus sets high scoring record in FTA bus reliability test

BYD announced that its all-new K8M, an innovative 35-foot zero-emission public transit bus, set a high scoring record in the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa.





The K8M record-setting performance included high marks in structural durability, reliability, maintainability, and safety. As a result, US transit agencies can confidently use FTA funding to buy the K8M.

We set a new benchmark and record for the entire American electric bus industry. —Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President

The K8M transit bus is 35 feet in length and can seat up to 33 passengers. The electric bus is equipped with an up to 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within 3 hours.

The popular BYD 35-foot electric bus is already in revenue service with several agencies across America, including LINK Transit in Wenatchee, Washington; Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority in Georgia; Baton Rouge’s Capital Area Transit System; the Vineyard Transit Authority of Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard; the Regional Transit Authority of Central Maryland; and California’s Fresno County Rural Transit Agency.

BYD now offers four low-floor transit buses with Altoona certification with the K8M joining the 30-foot K7M, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot articulated K11M. All of BYD’s zero-emission buses exceed FTA Buy America requirements, incorporating more than 70% US content.

BYD offers the widest range of battery-electric bus and coach models in the United States, ranging from 23-foot motor coaches on up to the 60-foot K11M and 45-foot double-decker C10MS.