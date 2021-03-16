EPA: preliminary data show average fuel economy of new light-duty vehicles reached a record high of 25.7 MPG in 2020

Preliminary data in EPA’s 2020 Automotive Trends Report shows average fuel economy for model year 2020 light-duty vehicles increased to 25.7 miles per gallon (MPG). If this preliminary data holds, that will be a new record high for average new light-duty vehicle fuel economy.

The period from 1975–1987 was marked by a rapid increase in average fuel economy, followed by a gradual decrease in fuel economy from 1988–2004. From 2005–2020 average fuel economy rose by 29%.

All data in this report for model years 1975 through 2019 are final and based on official data submitted to EPA and NHTSA as part of the regulatory process. In some cases, this report will show data for model year 2020, which are preliminary and based on data provided to EPA by automakers prior to the model year, including projected production volumes. Given that the preliminary data was reported before the COVID-19 outbreak and response, that preliminary data may change significantly, EPA said.

Other major highlights from the Trends Report include: