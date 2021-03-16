New Flyer unveils lighter, more efficient, longer range Xcelsior CHARGE NG electric bus

New Flyer of America Inc. unveiled its next-generation battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit bus. Having surpassed 4.5 million service miles with its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 buses, New Flyer applied the best of zero-emission design, performance, research, and ingenuity to develop its newest electric bus.





New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG incorporates three distinct technology advancements to deliver a high-performance bus, including next-generation high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%; advanced protective battery packaging designed for easy install and simpler serviceability; and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.

New Flyer manufactures its own batteries in its bus production facilities. The battery packaging, developed by New Flyer, utilizes single waterproof enclosure design and offers weight reduction and simpler maintenance, decreasing the number of parts by 90%. Its streamlined approach also allows technicians to simply “plug in” or “unplug” individual battery packs, significantly reducing bus downtime and allowing easy replacement as needed in future.

High-energy, long-range batteries utilize an active liquid cooling system to maintain temperature and respond quickly to increases in power demand and environmental loads. The batteries are also better insulated, lending optimal temperature maintenance, prolonged battery life, and greater power efficiency.

Finally, the Siemens ELFA 3 traction system delivers up to 90% energy recovery and weighs 69% less than ELFA 2, allowing greater passenger capacity and lending more efficient design through compact inverters and embedded drive controllers.