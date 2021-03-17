UC transportation researchers offer to assist CARB with GHG reductions data analysis; Audit report “likely incorrect”

A group of 13 researchers from the University of California system have offered to assist the California Air Resources Board (ARB) with its analysis of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction data resulting from state programs and also to develop better long-term data collection and analysis tools.

The group wrote to CARB executive officer Richard Corey in response to a recently released state Audit report that concluded that the state might not meet its 2030 GHG reduction goal, asserting that CARB has overstated emissions reductions achieved through its incentive programs and charging that CARB has not consistently collected or analyzed data to evaluate the benefits of its programs. (Earlier post.)

In the letter, the group of UC researchers (among them Professor Dan Sperling, an Automotive Member of the CARB board) wrote: