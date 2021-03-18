Hyundai offers 250 kWh of free fast charging to Kona and IONIQ with Electrify America

Hyundai Motor America will provide 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models. Customers can access their complimentary charging by the Electrify America mobile app that will also help drivers find and navigate to Electrify America stations and to start a charging session. 250 kilowatt-hours equals about 1,000 miles of EPA-estimated driving range in a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric or Ioniq Electric.

Electrify America pricing for DC fast charging varies by location. In California, the rate is $0.43/kWh for guest and Pass members. For Pass+ members, which entails a monthly $4 additional fee, the rate drops to $0.31 kWh. Thus, for example, Hyundai’s offer in California is worth up to $107.50.

(As a competitive note, Volkswagen is offering three years of free fast-charging from Electrify America to buyers of its new ID.4.)





Electrify America has more than 2,400 ultra-fast chargers across the country. Stations are conveniently located along major routes and in metro areas, strategically placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Each station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers to accommodate multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers utilize the fastest technology available today—providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW for capable vehicles—to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

Since Electrify America installed its first charging station in May 2018, the company has on average added four charging stations per week. Across the country, 96% of the population live within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric offers a 258-mile EPA-estimated range. A 7.2 kW on-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers. Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the 64 kWh battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes and approximately 75 minutes on 50-kW DC Fast Charger.

Actual charging rate and time estimate varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery conditions and outside temperature.

The IONIQ Electric, with a 38.3 kWh battery pack, features an EPA-estimated driving range of 170 miles. The EPA-estimated 133 combined MPGe makes IONIQ Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the US.