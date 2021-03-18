Porsche planning on silicon-anode batteries; own fast-charging network

Porsche is researching high-performance batteries with silicon instead of graphite anodes in order to achieve an even higher energy density and better fast-charging capability. The new batteries will be produced in Europe and initially used in limited-production, high-performance vehicles and in customer motorsport.

Porsche is also planning its own fast-charging stations along the most important European major highways and motorways. These will offer Porsche customers a high-quality, brand-appropriate charging experience while complementing the existing Ionity network.

In order to meet the extreme demands placed on cell systems in high-performance applications, it is necessary to change the cell chemistry from graphite to silicon anodes, Porsche says. New electrolytes and additives allow operation even at temperatures above 75 degrees Celsius. Such innovative high-performance batteries based on silicon will be used initially in limited-production, high-performance vehicles and in customer motorsport.

However, volume and power cells will also benefit from the technological experience gained. Porsche will also ensure that there is a completely European production chain for high-performance batteries.

The battery cell is the combustion chamber of tomorrow. Our electrified high-performance sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology. To meet these demands, Porsche needs special high-performance cells. Silicon has big potential. —Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG

Porsche is also planning its own fast-charging stations along the most important European major highways and motorways. These will offer customers a high-quality, brand-appropriate charging experience while complementing the Ionity network. A unique design will showcase the special character of the Porsche fast-charging stations to the outside world.

Each station will have between six and 12 charging points with a charging capacity of 350 kW and more. The charging process will be convenient and there will be a lounge area with innovative self-service facilities. Access will be controlled via smartphone.