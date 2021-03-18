Proterra battery technology to power Lightning eMotors Electric Transit commercial van

Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Lightning eMotors announced a new collaboration to power the Generation 4 Lightning Electric Transit commercial van using Proterra’s battery technology.





The Lightning Electric Transit commercial van is a purpose-built Class 3 commercial electric vehicle that is available in several popular configurations such as last-mile cargo vans, passenger vans, shuttle buses, ambulances, school buses and RVs.

Lightning eMotors anticipates annual production of up to 3,000 vehicles by 2023. The first Lightning Electric Transit vans are expected to be delivered to customers later this year.

We’ve delivered more zero-emission medium-duty commercial EVs than any other manufacturer in North America, and Proterra’s batteries will allow us to give our customers even more range, power, and features on our purpose-built vehicles at the price they need to scale up their electric fleets. —Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors

Built by Lightning eMotors, the Lightning Electric Transit is the only Class 3 electric van currently available in the US that allows for wheelchair lifts, custom floor rails, and custom bus doors. Lightning offers high-voltage integration to support battery operation of refrigeration systems, food-truck equipment, medical equipment, RV gear, and other upfitter add-ons. Assembly of the Lightning Electric Transit is performed at Lightning eMotors’ 231,000-square-foot facility in Loveland, Colorado.

Engineered and manufactured in the US, Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. Proterra’s battery systems have been proven in more than 17 million service miles driven by Proterra transit vehicles and validated through collaborations with world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power delivery vans, electric school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttle buses, and construction equipment.

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2010, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2017—including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches.