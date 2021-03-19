Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers develop bi-metallic catalyst for thermocatalytic decomposition of methane: H2 with low or no CO2
Volkswagen Group and bp to partner to expand ultra-fast electric vehicle charging across Europe

Hyundai and Shell sign new agreement to expand collaborations on clean energy solutions

19 March 2021

Hyundai Motor Company signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc, but this time with a clean mobility twist. The agreement, which runs through 2026, marks the fourth extension of the partnership, but this time with a new focus on clean energy and carbon reduction in proactive response to market changes.

The new agreement finds Hyundai looking to increase eco-friendly production and continue its transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. Shell will also expand its role in providing Hyundai with cleaner mobility solutions.

Accelerating the mobility sector to net zero will require collaborative pioneers willing to act now and establish the alignments needed to deliver a cleaner energy future. We believe we can best enhance Hyundai’s customer service experiences by tapping our EV charging expertise and our deep insights gathered from daily interactions with motorists at our 46,000 retail sites globally.

—Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Global Commercial Business

The partnership will undertake cooperative projects that reflect this new direction, including a plan to establish new type of service channels specialized for mobility service providers, primarily in Asia. Both companies will also discuss cooperation schemes for energy supply business, such as EV and FCEV charging services.

At the heart of Hyundai and Shell’s wide-ranging relationship is a mutual commitment to leverage technology to deliver the energy transition. The global cooperation agreement also maintains Hyundai’s recommendation for Shell lubricants across its global aftermarket network. The two companies run joint R&D programs including for the first-fill lubricants to meet Hyundai’s specific engine requirements, which could extend for collaboration on e-Fluids development for EVs.

Shell, the No. 1 lubricants supplier globally for fourteen consecutive years, also continues to work with Hyundai Motorsport in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) competition—a proving ground for development of advanced lubricants.

Posted on 19 March 2021 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)