Spokane Transit adds 12 New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE EVs

New Flyer of America Inc. announced that the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) unveiled its first 60-foot, five-door electric Xcelsior CHARGE City Line bus, as part of a contract that New Flyer won in June 2020. The contract, not previously announced by New Flyer, was for ten 60-foot and two 40-foot Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses (22 equivalent units or EUs).





STA City Line vehicle in Boone NW Garage. Source: STA

STA is the public transit authority serving the Spokane, Washington, region and providing more than 10 million annual rides through transit.

The Xcelsior CHARGE bus is the first of ten City Line buses that will operate along STA’s new six mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route serving the downtown area through to Spokane Community College, aimed at revitalizing mobility and economic development while building STA branding through recognizable BRT vehicles.

The high-capacity 60-foot buses are configured with five doors, New Flyer’s SmartRider smart suspension system, and interior bike racks for ease of passenger exit and entry. To date, New Flyer remains the only manufacturer offering five door configurations.

The order for 12 zero-emission buses delivers on STA’s commitment to sustainable mobility through its 10-year plan, STA Moving Forward, aimed at providing better transit service and including construction of a dedicated BRT route, complete with zero-emission buses and infrastructure that will provide long-term benefits of cleaner air and quieter transportation.