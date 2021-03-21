Doosan Fuel Cell partners with Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering on SOFCs for ships

Korea-based Doosan FuelCell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding, a shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, for the joint development of solid oxide fuel cells for ships.

Doosan will design and produce the SOFCs, and KSOE will focus on the integration of the fuel cells in ships.

In November 2020, Doosan announced a plan to work with Navig8, a global shipping company, to introduce fuel cells for ships.

Under this agreement, Doosan Fuel Cell will provide SOFCs to a 50,000 ton petrochemical carrier set to be ordered by Navig8. Navig8 as well as Korean Register will help review the ship design and provide other technical support.





In October 2020, the company unveiled its plan to develop more efficient SOFCs in the Korean market. The goal is to localize cells and stacks and to mass-produce SOFC systems in Korea from 2024. This SOFC R&D is part of the project of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Doosan’s SOFC will be designed to operate at 620 ˚C, approximately 200 ˚C lower than the typical operating temperatures, with higher efficiency and longer life.

Doosan has focused primarily on stationary SOFCs up to now. Its Model 400 systems can use natural gas, hydrogen or LPG and natural gas as fuels.