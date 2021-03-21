Momenta reaches strategic cooperation with Toyota to provide HD mapping-related autonomous driving technologies in China

China-based Momenta announced strategic cooperation with Toyota to provide automated HD mapping and updates through vision-based technologies. With this joint development, both companies aim to promote the commercialization of Toyota’s Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) in the China market to better serve Chinese customers.

Momenta's vision-based (camera-based) HD mapping uses low-cost consumer-grade sensor sets—which consist of camera, GPS, and IMU—to generate HD maps automatically with 10cm level relative accuracy by using technologies such as deep-learning based perception, SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), etc.

Momenta’s HD map not only includes rich geometry features, such as traffic signs, poles, lane borders, traffic lights, road markings, but also generates road level & lane level topology and semantic features. This technology has generalization capability of various devices, hence available for large-scale cost-effective commercial applications.

By processing big data through automated mapping pipeline, the HD map can be updated with high frequency, thus provides a “live”, reliable map for different autonomous driving modules such as localization, planning and control.

Momenta’s deep-learning based software in perception, HD Map, and data-driven path planning enables the realization of full autonomy. Momenta pursues a two-leg strategy of autonomous driving for mass-production passenger vehicles and full autonomy for mobility service vehicles.