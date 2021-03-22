UK awarding $75M to 3 projects to advance electric trucks and hydrogen buses

£31.9 million (US$44.3 million) to develop electric propulsion systems for heavy goods vehicles in Cwmbran, Wales. The EPIC project led by Meritor integrates the key elements of motor, inverter, gearbox, differential and brakes in a single lightweight system for vehicles up to 44 tonnes and includes coaches, off-highway and construction vehicles. The funding would also go towards the construction of a new technology centre in Scotland.

This technology could be applied in a range of ways, such as giving trucks greater travel range and better energy efficiency for coaches and construction vehicles.