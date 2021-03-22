UK awarding $75M to 3 projects to advance electric trucks and hydrogen buses
22 March 2021
The UK Government is awarding more than £54 million ($US$75 million) to three projects to advance the next generation of electric trucks and hydrogen buses.
The 3 projects are:
£31.9 million (US$44.3 million) to develop electric propulsion systems for heavy goods vehicles in Cwmbran, Wales. The EPIC project led by Meritor integrates the key elements of motor, inverter, gearbox, differential and brakes in a single lightweight system for vehicles up to 44 tonnes and includes coaches, off-highway and construction vehicles. The funding would also go towards the construction of a new technology centre in Scotland.
This technology could be applied in a range of ways, such as giving trucks greater travel range and better energy efficiency for coaches and construction vehicles.
£11.3 million (US$15.7 million) to develop and manufacture energy-saving technology from motorsport for use in cars and vans from a center in Warwickshire. The e-MOTIF project led by Shield Manufacturing Technologies in Warwickshire combines lightweight energy recovery technology from motorsport with a new motor and inverter for cars and vans to cut energy consumption and CO2 emissions.
£11.2 million (US$15.5 million) to develop and manufacture low-cost hydrogen fuel cell technology for buses and create a hydrogen center of excellence with Wrightbus in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Wrightbus is developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle single and double-deck buses.
The funding is being coordinated by the Advanced Propulsion Center (APC) which supports the development of low carbon emission technologies for cars, buses, heavy goods vehicles, and vans. These projects will help further the UK’s ongoing efforts to develop a sustainable supply chain for manufacturing electric vehicles by 2026.
The Advanced Propulsion Center (APC) collaborates with UK government, the automotive industry and academia to accelerate the industrialization of technologies, supporting the transition to deliver net-zero emission vehicles.
