Novel membrane-free Mg-CO2 battery sequesters CO2 and generates electricity

Researchers at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have designed a membrane-free (MF) Mg-CO 2 battery as an advanced approach to sequester CO 2 emissions by generating electricity and value-added chemicals without any harmful by-products. A paper on the work is published in the journal Nano Energy.

Unlike existing aqueous metal-CO 2 systems, the new battery is not only easier to manufacture, but also allows continuous operation with one type of electrolyte.

The newly-developed MF Mg-CO 2 battery operates based on the indirect utilization of CO 2 with facile hydrogen generation process, which leads to electrochemical performance of 64.8 mW cm−2 with a high Faraday efficiency (>92.0%). Over the 80 discharge-charge cycles, the outstanding cycling performance with the generation of triple gases, e.g., H 2 (g) under discharge and O 2 /Cl 2 (g) under charge mode, was attained without any degradation. —Kim et al.





Schematic configuration and operation principle for each battery system from organic to membrane-free battery. Credit: UNIST

The MF Mg-CO 2 battery system has a structure similar to that of hydrogen fuel cells for use in cars, since it only requires a Mg-metal negative electrode, an aqueous electrolyte, and a positive-electrode catalyst. However, unlike the existing fuel cells, they are based on aqueous electrolytes. As a result, the newly-developed MF Mg-CO 2 battery had successfully sequestered CO 2 emissions by generating electricity and value-added chemicals without any harmful by-products.





(a) Schematic illustration of MF Mg-CO 2 battery. (b) The XRD profile of the precipitated white solid after discharge process in CO 2 sat’d condition and N 2 sat’d condition.

Our findings indicate great benefits for the newly-developed MF Mg-CO 2 battery technology to produce various value-added chemicals of practical significance and electricity from CO 2 without any wasted by-products. Through this we have opened the door to electrochemical utilization of CO 2 with indirect circulation for future alternative technologies. —Kim et al.

Resources