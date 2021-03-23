Deutsche Post DHL Group to invest €7B in climate-neutral logistics until 2030; alternative aviation fuels, e-vehicle fleet and climate-neutral buildings

Deutsche Post DHL Group will invest a total of €7 billion (opex and capex) over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO 2 emissions. The funds will flow in particular into alternative aviation fuels, the expansion of the zero-emission e-vehicle fleet and climate-neutral buildings.

For short distances and the last mile, the Group is continuing to drive forward the electrification of its vehicle fleet. By 2030, 60% of global delivery vehicles for the last mile are to be electrically powered—hence more than 80,000 e-vehicles will be on the road. In 2020, the figure was 18%.

On longer routes, especially in air transport, electric drives are not an alternative for the foreseeable future. That is why Deutsche Post DHL Group is pushing for the development and use of fuels produced from renewable energies: By 2030, at least 30% of fuel requirements in aviation and line haul are to be covered by sustainable fuels.

The Group is investing in environment friendly properties (office space, mail and parcel centers, and logistics warehouses): All new buildings are being constructed will be climate-neutral.

Along the way towards its zero emissions target by 2050, which has already been in force for 4 years, the company is committing to new, ambitious interim targets. For example, Deutsche Post DHL Group commits as part of the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The climate targets are part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's new sustainability roadmap, in which the company sets out its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) goals for the next years. In addition to its commitment to the environment, the Group also defines clear targets and measures in the areas of social responsibility and governance.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post DHL Group will propose to shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting that the remuneration system for the Board of Management will be aligned even more closely with sustainable business development.