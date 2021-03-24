Loop Energy to provide eFlow fuel-cell modules to Rheintal-Transporte for range extenders for heavy-duty electric trucks

Loop Energy and Rheintal-Transporte announced an agreement for the development and supply of heavy-duty hydrogen-fuel-cell range-extension solutions for battery-electric trucks in Europe. As a part of the agreement, Rheintal is looking to use Loop’s eFlow fuel cell modules (earlier post) to expand driving range capabilities of battery-electric trucks to the levels required by its fleet of long-haul cold-chain logistics vehicles.

Rheintal anticipates orders of eFlow fuel cell modules for more than 20 trucks and trailers over the next 24 months. In addition to supply of its fuel cell products, the agreement provides Rheintal with full access to Loop’s complementary Total Customer Care services. This offering provides end-to-end technical support as well as access to a network of pre-qualified channel partners specializing in hydrogen-electric power train design, supply of various sub-system components and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.

Rheintal, based in Germany, is a recognized industry leader of low-carbon heavy-duty transportation solutions for its freight-forwarding services. The company’s evolution to hydrogen-fuel-cell electric freight transport aligns with its goal of enabling emission-free customer transport deliveries before 2030.

Over the last two years, Rheintal has evaluated a range of zero-emission vehicle options and determined that pure battery-electric solutions alone will not meet either our operational demands or range requirements. After a thorough review of next-generation vehicle powertrain solutions, we chose Loop Energy as our catalyst for carbon-free power as their eFlow fuel cell range extender system offers a superior blend of benefits from a battery electric system coupled with a hydrogen fuel engine to augment its range limitation. —Wolfgang Normann, Principal of Rheintal-Transporte

Loop designs fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the company’s proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization.