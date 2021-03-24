Nauticol Energy & Enhance Energy plan to capture up to 1M tonnes of CO2 annually from blue methanol production and distribution
Nauticol Energy and Enhance Energy have entered into an agreement to work collaboratively for the capture and sequestration of up to one million tonnes of CO2 each year from Nauticol’s planned $2-billion Blue Methanol facility to be built near Grande Prairie, Alberta. Utilizing Western Canadian natural gas, combined with carbon capture and sequestration, the project will produce 3 million tonnes annually of net-zero, Blue Methanol.
Nauticol’s Grande Prairie facility is located in the heart of the prolific natural gas and liquid hydrocarbon formation called the Montney. This world-class resource covers around 130,000 square kilometers and spans about 700 kilometers from northeastern British Columbia to northwestern Alberta. By 2040, the Montney is projected to produce over half of Canada’s natural gas.
Nauticol has partnered with Haldor Topsøe, a company with extensive experience and best-in-class technology that is commercially viable, proven, reliable and used world-wide. The technology is designed to deliver ease of operation, reduced downtime and maximum energy efficiency.
Our plant design was already targeted to be a global leader in low emissions. Partnering with Enhance on CO2 capture and sequestration changes the game of what low carbon methanol production at world scale will be from this point on.—Mark Tonner, CEO and co-founder of Nauticol
For Enhance, this partnership is a catalyst to developing its second large-scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) solution. Enhance earlier announced 1 million tonnes sequestered via the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL)—a 240 km network transporting CO2 in Alberta.
Blue Methanol produced using CCS is an integrated solution that involves capturing and compressing waste CO2 at the plant site and injecting it deep into contained geological formations where it is permanently and safely sequestered. Nauticol will be responsible for capturing the CO2 and Enhance will manage the development, construction, and operation of the CO2 sequestration system beyond the plant site.
Earlier this year, Nauticol announced a joint venture with Fortrec to market and distribute Nauticol’s Blue Methanol from Singapore, the world’s largest marine fueling terminal.
I don't understand the math.
Producing 3 million tons of methanol would produce way, way more than 1 million tons of CO2
Posted by: Davemart | 24 March 2021 at 04:15 AM
It's called greenwashing math; but, they can't get around the fact that burning methanol is still pollution.
Posted by: Lad | 24 March 2021 at 09:10 AM
Yes, the CO2 sequestration at the well head seems to be a diversion of attention. Burning 3m tonnes of CH3OH derived from methane will produce over 4m tonnes CO2 that is fossil fuel derived and not sequestered. Of course it could be used for chemical production ( to e.g. vinyl acetate via acetic acid) rather than burned.
Posted by: CJY | 24 March 2021 at 09:22 AM