Nauticol Energy & Enhance Energy plan to capture up to 1M tonnes of CO2 annually from blue methanol production and distribution

Nauticol Energy and Enhance Energy have entered into an agreement to work collaboratively for the capture and sequestration of up to one million tonnes of CO 2 each year from Nauticol’s planned $2-billion Blue Methanol facility to be built near Grande Prairie, Alberta. Utilizing Western Canadian natural gas, combined with carbon capture and sequestration, the project will produce 3 million tonnes annually of net-zero, Blue Methanol.

Nauticol’s Grande Prairie facility is located in the heart of the prolific natural gas and liquid hydrocarbon formation called the Montney. This world-class resource covers around 130,000 square kilometers and spans about 700 kilometers from northeastern British Columbia to northwestern Alberta. By 2040, the Montney is projected to produce over half of Canada’s natural gas.

Nauticol has partnered with Haldor Topsøe, a company with extensive experience and best-in-class technology that is commercially viable, proven, reliable and used world-wide. The technology is designed to deliver ease of operation, reduced downtime and maximum energy efficiency.

Our plant design was already targeted to be a global leader in low emissions. Partnering with Enhance on CO 2 capture and sequestration changes the game of what low carbon methanol production at world scale will be from this point on. —Mark Tonner, CEO and co-founder of Nauticol

For Enhance, this partnership is a catalyst to developing its second large-scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) solution. Enhance earlier announced 1 million tonnes sequestered via the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL)—a 240 km network transporting CO 2 in Alberta.





Blue Methanol produced using CCS is an integrated solution that involves capturing and compressing waste CO 2 at the plant site and injecting it deep into contained geological formations where it is permanently and safely sequestered. Nauticol will be responsible for capturing the CO 2 and Enhance will manage the development, construction, and operation of the CO 2 sequestration system beyond the plant site.

Earlier this year, Nauticol announced a joint venture with Fortrec to market and distribute Nauticol’s Blue Methanol from Singapore, the world’s largest marine fueling terminal.