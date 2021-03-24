Start of production for Audi Q4 e-tron in Zwickau

Production of the Audi Q4 e-tron has finally started in Zwickau. The fully electric compact model is the first electric SUV to be produced by Audi in Germany. The Q4 e-tron features a Volkswagen-made modular electric drive matrix (MEB), a highly versatile and variable platform that is suitable for numerous fully electric models and offers considerable scope for leveraging synergies.

At the multi-brand plant in Zwickau, the Audi Q4 e-tron will be rolling off the same production line as the Volkswagen ID.4 and, in the future, another Volkswagen model. Here, 1,400 assembly line employees of Volkswagen Saxony are also producing the compact electric SUV, which, due to the MEB interior architecture, offers spaciousness on a par with the full-size class.





Working alongside their colleagues from Volkswagen, more than one hundred Audi employees prepared for the start of production—from production planning and technical development through to quality assurance. The press tools for producing the body parts all come from Audi’s own toolmaking shop. With its expressive design, the Audi Q4 e-tron poses enormous challenges when it comes to precision and surface perfection. Audi toolmakers from Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm were involved right from the initial development stages. The process of trying out the press tools, which weigh many tons, also took place in Audi plants.

Zwickau and the Audi brand enjoy a long tradition: The Audi car plants were established here in 1909. The Volkswagen plant there has been converted to an all-electric plant and is now an integral part of the Group’s electric offensive. In November 2020, more than 200 Audi employees—mainly junior employees who have successfully completed their vocational training—were temporarily deployed to Volkswagen Saxony in Zwickau for a twelve-month stint. As part of a “human resources hub,” they will be given the opportunity to boost their skills and expertise in the pioneering field of electric mobility.

The Audi Q4 e-tron will be unveiled to a global audience in the middle of April and launched on the European markets in the summer of 2021. By 2025, Audi plans to launch more than 20 fully electric models and expand its PHEV offering. The two main Audi plants in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm are also set to manufacture fully electric vehicles. Beginning in 2022, the first electric model based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE)—developed jointly with Porsche—will roll off the Ingolstadt assembly line.