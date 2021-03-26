MIT-spin-off DERQ partners with Control Technologies to expand AI video analytics across US

DERQ, an MIT-spin-off with an award-winning platform powered by patented AI and predictive analytics, is partnering with Control Technologies Group (CT Group), one of the US’ largest distributors of traffic signal control and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment, for a multi-year distribution agreement. CT Group will be distributing DERQ’s leading AI video analytics solutions for connected roads and vehicles as well as traffic and safety insights across its wide network in the US.

The demand for video analytics solutions with comprehensive offerings including safety analytics, traffic analytics and connected vehicle (CV) applications is greater than ever. Combining DERQ’s solutions with CT Group’s technology offering will build an integrated offering including traffic signal control, ITS equipment, road sensors, and software applications.

DERQ’s Real-Time Perception and Connectivity AI Platform aggregates data from different sources such as traffic sensors, signal controllers and connected infrastructure. It then uses AI to extract real-time intelligence from the data, enabling connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications as well as actionable Safety and Traffic Insights.

The real-time analytics platform feeds a live dashboard available to road owners and operators and sends alerts to connected and autonomous vehicles and infrastructure through patented V2X technology.

DERQ’s Platform is hardware-agnostic, flexible and scalable, providing immediate value to both customers with existing sensor deployments and those seeking to deploy innovative smart mobility ecosystems.

The CT Group is looking to expand its footprint in the smart intersection and CV arena and is looking to the standalone opportunities of the DERQ solutions as well as the capability to merge the DERQ software and capabilities with products they currently distribute.

The multi-year agreement provides rights of representation in 26 states across the US with exclusivity in the Southeast and Northwest where the CT Group has exemplary representation and more than 40 years of Traffic Signal and ITS experience.