Innoviz shipping Automotive Perception Platform, InnovizAPP, to key OEMs globally for evaluation

Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., a provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, has released its Automotive Perception Platform - InnovizAPP for the automotive industry.

InnovizAPP is the company’s advanced perception platform, which includes automotive-grade hardware and software that enable autonomous vehicles (AVs) to identify and classify objects. Innoviz is already shipping InnovizAPP to selected automakers, helping them accelerate timelines for consumer AV programs globally.

InnovizAPP is based on Innoviz’s advanced Perception Software, which leverages the rich data derived from Innoviz’s LiDAR sensors, coupled with proprietary AI algorithms, to analyze the point cloud and estimate an object’s speed with high precision.

The software can accurately detect and classify objects in any 3D driving scene up to 250 meters away, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, pedestrians, and more. It also executes perception algorithms in real time, detecting and classifying pixels as collision relevant or non-collision relevant.





The InnovizAPP hardware provides an automotive-grade reference design based on low-cost automotive-grade components. It connects to existing vehicle systems and enables real-time perception in a simple plug-and-play manner, allowing automakers to test and learn how to build their own autonomous driving systems.

Both the perception software and Innoviz's solid-state LiDAR sensor, InnovizOne, are designed and developed to conform with the automotive industry's highest standards and are being adopted by key industry leaders, including BMW.