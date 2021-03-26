Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol solutions

Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the intent to offer customers complete solution for green ammonia and methanol produced with renewable electricity. The solutions will be based on Nel’s alkaline and PEM electrolysis technologies in combination with proven ammonia and methanol technologies from Topsoe.

Green ammonia (produced from renewable energy, water and air) and eMethanol (produced from feedstocks obtained by utilization of waste streams, electrolysis hydrogen, and CO 2 capture) are both considered promising low-carbon transportation fuels and energy carriers.

We are very pleased to take the next step in our excellent relation with Nel. Together, we can offer end-to-end renewable electricity to ammonia and methanol solutions based on the most reliable technologies available today. Driven by our vision to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024, we are excited to offer innovative and attractive low-carbon solutions to our customers. This cooperation speaks directly to our customers’ needs as we see massive interest from the market requesting basic engineering, license, and process guarantee in one package. —Amy Hebert, Chief Commercial Officer of Haldor Topsoe

Topsoe is currently engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and green fuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the world’s largest ammonia loop (1.2 million tons per year) delivered by Topsoe.

Topsoe is also developing large-scale solid oxide electrolyzers for superior performance in the large-scale production of green hydrogen. (Earlier post.)

Under the MOU, Topsoe intends to supply license, engineering, proprietary hardware, catalyst and technical service for the its ammonia and eMethanol technologies, as well as system integration engineering. Nel intends to supply its alkaline or PEM electrolysis technology and proprietary hardware, and subsystem engineering.