Jeep partnering with Electrify America to install chargers at select trailheads

Jeep is partnering with Electrify America to create the Jeep 4xe Charging Network. Jeep-branded EV charging stations will be installed at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year, allowing owners to take full-advantage of their electrified Jeep SUV.





Trailhead chargers coincide with launch of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and will support future electrified Jeep vehicles. The 4xe is rated at 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range.

Jeep 4xe charging stations are scheduled to open this spring at three of the most popular off-road sites and iconic trails for the Jeep brand—Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California.

Additional Jeep 4xe Charging Stations are scheduled to be operational around the country by the end of 2021. The charging stations will be located near Jeep Badge of Honor trails, an industry exclusive off-road rewards program to support enthusiasts looking to earn a Badge of Honor for their new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Jeep 4xe Charging Stations will be either directly connected to the power grid or use solar power to generate electricity.

Jeep is working with leading public charging network Electrify America to establish the trailhead charging sites and install the charging equipment. Jeep 4xe owners will be able to login to unlock free charging via a custom mobile app by Electrify America, which also allows drivers to initiate and monitor their charging session.

The Jeep 4xe Charging Network trailhead chargers will deliver Level 2 (240-volt) charging. With Level 2 charging, the 17 kWh battery pack in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can be fully recharged in about two hours. Recharge times will be shorter for Wrangler 4xe owners looking to just top off the battery pack before heading out on the trail.

Delivering up to 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 N·m) of torque, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe lets the driver tailor the performance of the hybrid powertrain to best match planned activities, via the E Selec modes.

The E Selec mode options include eSave, which saves the Wrangler 4xe’s battery charge for later use by prioritizing propulsion from the 2.0-liter engine. Additionally, the driver can choose between battery saving and battery charging during eSave via the Hybrid Electric Pages in the vehicle’s Uconnect monitor.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe launched in Sahara 4xe ($47,995 MSRP) and Rubicon 4xe ($51,695 MSRP) trim levels. Prices exclude the available $7,500 federal tax credit, any additional eligible state and local credits, and $1,495 destination charges.