Agreement reached to standardize swappable batteries for electric motorcycles

The Swappable Battery Consortium for Electric Motorcycles has reached an agreement to standardize swappable batteries and replacement systems, allowing battery sharing and paving the way for increased adoption of electric motorcycles in Japan.

The consortium was established by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. in April 2019, aimed at increasing the adoption of electric motorcycles in Japan.

Since its inception, the consortium has been formulating the standards for mutual-use swappable batteries and their replacement systems, as a solution to the issues preventing widespread adoption of electric motorcycles as a more environmentally friendly and convenient form of mobility—the drive range and reduction of charging time.

In order to establish the convenience and effectiveness of mutual-use swappable batteries, the consortium has been cooperating since last year with the “e-Yan OSAKA” field tests conducted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association’s Electric Motorcycle Promotion Subcommittee in collaboration with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka University, aimed at popularizing and increasing the adoption of environmentally-friendly electric motorcycles.

Parts of the common specifications agreed upon are compliant with the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. Organization (JASO) technical paper TP21003 issued on 19 March. The consortium will conduct technical verification and standardization of mutual-use swappable batteries, based on these common specifications.

With the heightening worldwide demand for the electrification of mobility to realize a carbon-neutral society, the consortium will work hand in hand with the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association to realize international mutual-use (international standardization).