Neste joins eFuel Alliance

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, has joined the eFuel Alliance, an interest group dedicated to the industrial production of synthetic fuels based on hydrogen and CO 2 from renewable sources.

The eFuel Alliance is based in Berlin and Brussels and brings together companies and organizations that share the goal of establishing and promoting power- and bio-based synthetic fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

Throughout the world, more than 1.3 billion vehicles are currently powered by conventional internal combustion engines. In addition, there are around 22,000 aircrafts for which there are no cost-effective technical alternatives in sight. These existing fleets will continue to form the basis for mobility in the coming decades. Low-carbon fuels are the only sustainable solution to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from existing combustion engines around the world.

Synthetic eFuels and sustainable biofuels are needed to reduce GHG emissions from transport and to facilitate the EU in reaching its 2050 targets. With Neste as a new member, the alliance gains an innovative thought leader and a strong global partner in the field of renewable fuels. Neste joining us also shows that the eFuel Alliance is gaining momentum on European level which is a major goal in our efforts to change European regulation. —Ralf Diemer, Managing Director of the eFuel Alliance

We are happy to be part of the alliance, working together to promote renewable fuel solutions for both the short and long term. All solutions are needed in the fight against the climate crisis. Banning the combustion engine would close the door on sustainable drop-in solutions, such as fuels from green electricity and sustainable biomass. We cannot afford to exclude these options if we want to reach the climate targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport. Sustainably produced eFuels and biofuels have the potential to replace half of all fossil fuels used in road traffic by 2040. —Carl Nyberg, Executive Vice President for Neste’s Renewable Road Transportation business unit and new Board member of the eFuel Alliance

Customers using the Neste MY Renewable Diesel made from 100% renewable raw materials can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 compared to fossil diesel. The high-quality fuel is a drop-in solution, which means that it can be used without modifications to existing diesel engines or logistics. The fuel is available to customers in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and in the United States in California and Oregon.