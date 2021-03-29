TWAICE launches new battery model library

Munich-based battery analytics company TWAICE has launched its new battery model library. Containing numerous cells of different chemistries and formats, the library makes obtaining validated cell aging simulation models significantly faster and increases the flexibility of licensing models. In addition, customers benefit from the holistic analytics platform that TWAICE offers for the entire lifecycle, of which the models are one building block.





The TWAICE battery model library contains numerous cells of different chemistries and formats.

The TWAICE battery model library is a unique collection of electrical, thermal and aging cell simulation models that facilitates development by simulating instead of testing battery behavior. The concept has evolved from years working with different customers.

Many clients considered the conventional methods too time-consuming and were hoping for quicker and more flexible solutions. Responding to these needs, the library can be deployed for a wide range of applications and use cases in the energy and mobility sectors. These include accelerating cell selection and system design, replacing lengthy testing cycles, and supporting BMS development and validation.

We were overwhelmed by the positive feedback on our cell simulation models and have constantly improved the parametrization processes in order to deliver high quality models faster. Customers want a variety of cells and they want them now. We are very happy to have reached the stage where we can offer just that. —Dr Michael Baumann, TWAICE Co-CEO

The most obvious advantage is delivery speed. Cells are either already part of the TWAICE collection, in which case they are available at the click of a button—or requested by customers. These models are then parametrized in the TWAICE on-premises testing facilities within three months. This significantly accelerates the development process and the resulting time-to-market.

The gains in speed and quality are achieved by thoroughly optimizing the testing procedures and leveraging testing as well as field data. The results: standardized and validated models that cover nearly all applications.

Adaptations of the model or extensions of the validity range are available upon request, making the model library a very versatile resource along the entire development cycle. A bonus is access to the entire library of cells and standardized cell data sheets, enabling customers to run a first and easy comparison.

TWAICE’s flexible licensing options make the move away from long-term and rigid arrangements with testing suppliers and modeling teams towards a concept that bills customers for the agreed rental period only. Customers who do not want their cells added to the library can also benefit. Covering the proprietary charge will ensure that models are not made available to anyone else.

Customers leveraging the model library during the development process are also just one step away from direct access to the full range of predictive battery analytics from the TWAICE platform. This comes into its own when advancing the batteries to prototype or series production with in-field data.