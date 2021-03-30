Purolator deploys fully electric delivery vehicles in Vancouver; Motiv Power Systems

Purolator is taking another step in greening its fleet with the arrival of fully electric curbside-delivery trucks in Vancouver—the first to be launched nationally by a Canadian courier company. The new 18-foot electric delivery trucks and electric–cargo bikes (e-bikes) expand Purolator’s fleet of eco-friendly vehicles already in use on the streets of Montreal and Toronto.









Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator has seen residential deliveries grow by approximately 50%, increasing the demand for transportation and courier services. In addition to reducing truck traffic and noise pollution, the new all-electric vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 24 metric tons per year (per vehicle).

Purolator’s new electric delivery vehicles are built on Ford’s F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv Power Systems. Motiv’s Electric Power Intelligent Chassis (EPIC) is a platform for delivery vans. Purolator’s deployment of this technology marks Motiv’s first collaboration with a company in Canada.

In Purolator’s recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company underscored its commitment to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Purolator will continue to introduce new types of advanced-technology vehicles to its existing fleet of 315 hybrid-electric vehicles to improve delivery performance and safety and to reduce the organization’s overall GHG emissions.

These new green vehicles include e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles and 18-foot all-electric delivery trucks.