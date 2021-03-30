Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Schaeffler secures volume orders for commercial vehicle electric traction motors, hybrid modules
Rolls-Royce starts build of UltraFan aero-engine; 25% fuel efficiency improvement over first generation Trent

Purolator deploys fully electric delivery vehicles in Vancouver; Motiv Power Systems

30 March 2021

Purolator is taking another step in greening its fleet with the arrival of fully electric curbside-delivery trucks in Vancouver—the first to be launched nationally by a Canadian courier company. The new 18-foot electric delivery trucks and electric–cargo bikes (e-bikes) expand Purolator’s fleet of eco-friendly vehicles already in use on the streets of Montreal and Toronto.

Pr-e-truck

Pr-e-truck

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator has seen residential deliveries grow by approximately 50%, increasing the demand for transportation and courier services. In addition to reducing truck traffic and noise pollution, the new all-electric vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 24 metric tons per year (per vehicle).

Purolator’s new electric delivery vehicles are built on Ford’s F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv Power Systems. Motiv’s Electric Power Intelligent Chassis (EPIC) is a platform for delivery vans. Purolator’s deployment of this technology marks Motiv’s first collaboration with a company in Canada.

In Purolator’s recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company underscored its commitment to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Purolator will continue to introduce new types of advanced-technology vehicles to its existing fleet of 315 hybrid-electric vehicles to improve delivery performance and safety and to reduce the organization’s overall GHG emissions.

These new green vehicles include e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles and 18-foot all-electric delivery trucks.

Posted on 30 March 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Freight | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)