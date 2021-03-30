California Assemblymembers introduce bill phasing out gasoline-fueled small off-road engines

California Assemblymembers Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) and Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) introduced legislation to phase out the sale of new gas-powered small off-road engines (SORE), which are primarily used in lawn and garden equipment, including leaf blowers, lawn mowers, and other outdoor power equipment.

AB 1346 would require new sales of SORE to be zero-emission by 2024 or whenever the California Air Resources Board (CARB) determines is feasible, whichever is later.

Today, operating the best-selling gas-powered commercial leaf blower for one hour emits air pollutants comparable to driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Los Angeles to Denver. Smog-forming emissions from small engines will surpass those from passenger vehicles this year. We must look beyond transportation if we are to achieve the emissions reductions needed to fight climate change and improve air quality and health in our communities. —Assemblymember Marc Berman

SORE are engines that produce 25hp or less, but emit high levels of air pollutants, including oxides of nitrogen (NO x ), reactive organic gases (ROG), and particulate matter (PM). By 2031, NO x and ROG emissions from SORE are projected to be twice those from passenger cars.

It’s time to phase out these super polluters. They’re not only bad for our environment, but can cause serious health issues for workers who utilize them every day. We can and must help small landscaping businesses replace their gas-powered equipment with cleaner alternatives. —Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez

AB 1346 directs CARB to develop cost-effective and technologically feasible regulations to phase out the sale of new gas-powered SORE by 2024 or whenever the board determines is feasible. The bill also requires CARB to make funding available for commercial rebates to support the transition to zero-emission SORE.

This legislation is coauthored by Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Assemblymembers Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley), Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), and Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).