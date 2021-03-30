Teijin and Applied EV develop energy-efficient autonomous low-speed EV prototype

Teijin Limited, together with Applied Electric Vehicles (Applied EV), has developed a highly energy-efficient low-speed electric vehicle (LS-EV) prototype for autonomous driving systems and other mobility applications that are expected to help realize zero-emission mobility. (Earlier post.)

The four-seat LS-EV embodies a Well-to-Wheel Zero-Emission approach that combines Teijin’s proprietary technologies and expertise in strong, lightweight materials, processing and molding technologies and Applied EV’s technologies including an entirely new Mobility vehicle platform called Blanc Robot, built entirely from first principles, integrating a new, high-efficiency driveline and full drive-by-wire technologies.





The vehicle, which is built on the Blanc Robot zero-emission robotic vehicle platform developed by Applied EV, incorporates Teijin materials and technical know-how. It runs on remarkably little energy, achieving unprecedented energy efficiency for an autonomous vehicle, consuming roughly the same amount of energy as a human pedestrian. It can also be used for autonomous driving systems.





Teijin’s lightweight and highly impact resistant Panlite polycarbonate resin glazing is the material used for the windows and doors, the vehicle’s main components, enabling the stylish body. Panlite used for the prototype also provides excellent infrared blocking and help to moderate temperatures in the cabin interior.

The curved roof, which has been integrally molded with a Panlite glazing, is fitted with a solar panel and lightweight power supply module. The system achieves output of about 330W, which is equivalent to that of a conventional solar panel housed under glass.

Teijin Frontier’s vertically oriented polyester non-woven fabric provides insulation from ambient temperatures and road noise outside of the vehicle.

Teijin and Applied EV, which commenced their joint-development collaboration in 2019, are committed to establishing a technological foundation for supporting practical multipurpose zero-emission vehicles in future society.