Teijin and Applied EV develop energy-efficient autonomous low-speed EV prototype
30 March 2021
Teijin Limited, together with Applied Electric Vehicles (Applied EV), has developed a highly energy-efficient low-speed electric vehicle (LS-EV) prototype for autonomous driving systems and other mobility applications that are expected to help realize zero-emission mobility. (Earlier post.)
The four-seat LS-EV embodies a Well-to-Wheel Zero-Emission approach that combines Teijin’s proprietary technologies and expertise in strong, lightweight materials, processing and molding technologies and Applied EV’s technologies including an entirely new Mobility vehicle platform called Blanc Robot, built entirely from first principles, integrating a new, high-efficiency driveline and full drive-by-wire technologies.
The vehicle, which is built on the Blanc Robot zero-emission robotic vehicle platform developed by Applied EV, incorporates Teijin materials and technical know-how. It runs on remarkably little energy, achieving unprecedented energy efficiency for an autonomous vehicle, consuming roughly the same amount of energy as a human pedestrian. It can also be used for autonomous driving systems.
Teijin’s lightweight and highly impact resistant Panlite polycarbonate resin glazing is the material used for the windows and doors, the vehicle’s main components, enabling the stylish body. Panlite used for the prototype also provides excellent infrared blocking and help to moderate temperatures in the cabin interior.
The curved roof, which has been integrally molded with a Panlite glazing, is fitted with a solar panel and lightweight power supply module. The system achieves output of about 330W, which is equivalent to that of a conventional solar panel housed under glass.
Teijin Frontier’s vertically oriented polyester non-woven fabric provides insulation from ambient temperatures and road noise outside of the vehicle.
Teijin and Applied EV, which commenced their joint-development collaboration in 2019, are committed to establishing a technological foundation for supporting practical multipurpose zero-emission vehicles in future society.
A focus on sustainable solutions can be very good for business economics. By working in collaboration with Teijin, reducing the mass of an entire vehicle, one requires less energy for a given task and therefore less battery size. As a net result, with a similar roof area as a traditional vehicle, we find solar technology makes very good sense with real world impacts and a very nice business case.—Julian Broadbent, CEO of Applied EV
That's the future of mobility, not 5000lb behemoths with huge battery packs
Posted by: Davemart | 30 March 2021 at 04:23 AM
Autonomous Bolts at 35 mph around town would be efficient.
Posted by: SJC | 30 March 2021 at 04:47 AM
@Dave agreed.
You don't need a Q7 to go to the shops, or even an VW golf.
What is impressive is that it looks so good for such a small vehicle.
This is often a problem (IMO) that small, very efficient vehicles look awful, but this looks OK.
I wish we had some numbers - how slow is slow ?
50 kph ? 70 kph?
+ "consuming roughly the same amount of energy as a human pedestrian" - I am not sure about that at all. Maybe they mean energy per Kg as a pedestrian. But then a pedestrian does not have to carry a car with them.
Also, why does it need to be autonomous - just make a driven version and get on with it.
Posted by: mahonj | 30 March 2021 at 05:15 AM
A human uses around 6.11Kwh/100km according to wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_efficiency_in_transport
So likely that is what they mean.
The standard for BEVs in China is to be raised to 12Kwh/100km, so something like that may be possible by throwing everything at it.
Of course, if there is more than one person in the car, the efficiency should comfortably exceed walking.
Posted by: Davemart | 30 March 2021 at 06:27 AM
It's meant to be autonomous, so this car doesn't have to carry a pedestrian with it.
Posted by: Paroway | 30 March 2021 at 08:48 AM