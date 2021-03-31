Mercedes-AMG reveals performance hybrid and battery-electric AMG derivative strategy

Mercedes-AMG laid out its new electrified drive strategy, which is based on two pillars:

Performance hybrids with a completely independent drive concept under the technology label E PERFORMANCE. Battery-electric AMG derivatives based on the new Mercedes Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) for luxury and premium-class vehicles. Extensive modifications to the drive, chassis, design and equipment will provide the hallmark AMG driving experience with all-electric drive.

With our new drive strategy, we are transporting our hallmark DNA into an electrified future. Our performance hybrids, developed entirely in Affalterbach, will even surpass the driving dynamics of our current models and thus absolutely do justice to our new technology label E PERFORMANCE. With the all-electric derivatives based on the Mercedes-EQ models, we as Mercedes-AMG are also continuing to take off with the electrification of the portfolio. We are thus opening ourselves up to new target groups who can experience Mercedes-AMG as the Performance Luxury brand of the 21st century. —Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH

Mercedes-AMG has always stood for top performance and maximum driving dynamics. When developing our new E PERFORMANCE hybrid strategy, it was therefore immediately clear that we would pursue an independent concept for AMG. The layout with the combustion engine at the front and Electric Drive Unit on the rear axle offers numerous advantages. The resulting optimized weight distribution, the best possible utilization of torque and the very immediate power output promise driving dynamics at the highest level. Added to this is the High Performance Battery we developed, which boasts twice the power density of conventional drive batteries and, like many other components, is inspired by technology from Formula 1. —Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH





Performance hybrid with innovative AMG concept. The independent E PERFORMANCE drivetrain strategy is based on the guiding principle of developing an electrified drivetrain that further enhances the brand’s signature Driving Performance and driving dynamics, while also being highly efficient. With the increase in performance from the additional electric motor, the development team was also able to improve the efficiency of the entire vehicle and achieve lower emissions as well as lower consumption.

The exclusive vehicle architecture also offers the additional benefits of all-electric driving and external charging at a wall box, public charging station or household socket. In addition, electrification helps to maintain or even exceed today’s high AMG performance level in the future, even with smaller combustion engines.

As a performance hybrid, the modular AMG concept combines the AMG eight-cylinder or four-cylinder engine with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high- performance battery developed in Affalterbach and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The electric motor (depending on the model series, up to 201 hp output and 236 lb-ft (320 N·m) torque) is positioned on the rear axle, where it is integrated with an electrically shifted two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled rear axle differential lock in a compact Electric Drive Unit (EDU). (This is a P3 hybrid configuration.)





The lightweight high-performance battery is located in the rear above the rear axle. This design results in numerous advantages especially for sports cars and performance models:

The electric motor, developed exclusively by AMG, acts directly on the rear axle (without a diversion via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission) and can therefore convert its power more directly into propulsion for that extra boost when driving off from a standstill, accelerating or overtaking.

The power of the electric motor is applied immediately with full torque, a characteristic of the design.

The integrated, electronically controlled rear axle differential lock can allocate optimum torque to each rear wheel depending on the driving situation. The result is that the driver immediately experiences a noticeable increase in performance because the vehicle accelerates even more quickly out of corners.

If slip at the rear axle increases, the drive power of the electric motor is also transferred to the front wheels for a short time as needed for more traction. This is made possible by the mechanical connection of the fully variable all-wheel drive through the cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels.

The positioning on the rear axle improves the weight as well as the axle load distribution and thus forms the basis for the desirable handling.

The AMG concept also offers a very high level of efficiency in recuperation, because this system in principle allows only minimal mechanical and hydraulic losses from the engine and transmission.

The modular concept can be rolled out across several model series and thus provides the flexibility to lead the AMG portfolio into the electrified future.

Because the electric motor operates independently of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, the efficiency of the drive is also improved.

The automated two-speed transmission on the rear axle with its specially tuned gear ratio ensures the spread from high wheel torque for agile starts from a standstill, to safe continuous performance at higher speeds. An electric actuator switches to the 2nd gear by approx. 87 mph, when the maximum speed of the electric motor would be reached at approx. 13,500 rpm.

AMG High Performance Battery. When defining the electrification strategy, it was clear from the outset that all essential components would be developed in Affalterbach. At the heart of this is the AMG High Performance Battery (HPB) for the upcoming performance hybrid models.

Development of the lithium-ion energy storage system began in 2016 and was inspired by technologies that have proven themselves in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Formula 1 hybrid racing cars. In the course of development, there was a lively exchange of expert knowledge between the High Performance Powertrains (HPP) Formula 1 engine forge in Brixworth and Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach. The specifications were quickly defined: The AMG High Performance Battery combines high power that can be called up frequently in succession with low weight to increase the overall performance. Added to this are fast energy absorption and high power density. This means that, for example, on a fast drive in hilly terrain, the full power potential can be utilized immediately uphill, while recuperation is strong driving downhill.

Each battery requires a defined temperature for optimum power output. If the energy storage unit becomes too cold or too hot, it temporarily and tangibly loses power or even has to be turned down in order not to be damaged when the heat level is too high. Even temperature control of the battery therefore has a decisive influence on its performance, service life and safety.

Conventional cooling systems, which only cool with air or indirectly cool the entire battery pack with water, quickly reach their limits—especially as the requirements continue to increase due to increasingly energy-dense cells. If thermal management does not optimally fulfil its function, there is also a risk of premature aging of the battery.





The basis for the high performance of the AMG 400-volt battery is the innovative direct cooling: For the first time, the 560 cells are cooled individually; they are thus permanently surrounded by a high-tech coolant based on an electrically non-conductive liquid.





For the direct cooling, AMG specialists had to develop new cooling modules that are only millimeters thin. Around 14 liters of coolant circulate from top to bottom through the entire battery past each cell with the help of a specially developed high-performance electric pump, also flowing through an oil/water heat exchanger attached directly to the battery.





This conducts the heat into one of the vehicle’s two low-temperature (LT) circuits, and from there on to the LT radiator at the front of the car, which finally releases the heat into the ambient air. The system is designed to ensure even heat distribution in the battery.

The result is that the battery is always in a consistent, optimal working temperature window of 113 ˚F (45 ˚C), no matter how often it is charged or discharged. Conventional cooling systems cannot cope with this and the battery can no longer fully utilize its capacity. That is not the case with the AMG High Performance Battery: even during fast laps in hybrid mode on the race track, where acceleration (battery is discharged) and deceleration (battery is charged) are frequent, the energy storage system retains its high performance capacity.

On the test bench, prototypes of the battery have already successfully completed countless test miles. Vehicle testing shows long-lasting high performance and long service life.

Effective direct cooling also makes it possible to use cells with very high power density. Due to this individual solution, the battery system could be designed in a particularly light and compact manner. The low weight is also due to the material-saving busbar concept and the light but also stable crash structure of the aluminum housing. It ensures the highest level of safety.

High-performance battery with 94 hp continuous power and 201 hp peak power. Mercedes-AMG is launching with the internally named HPB80 variant with 6.1 kWh capacity, 94 hp continuous power and 201 hp peak power for up to ten seconds. It weighs 196 lbs and therefore achieves a power density of 1.7 kW/kg (1.0 hp/lb). Conventional batteries without direct cooling of the cells manage about half this value.

Due to the scalability of the battery, it would also be conceivable in principle to follow with further expansion stages. For this purpose, the requirements per segment are closely examined.

Electric power always available. The basic operating strategy is derived from the hybrid power pack of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 race car. As in the top class of motorsport, maximum propulsion is always available when the driver needs it—for example, to accelerate powerfully out of corners or when overtaking. For this purpose, the hybrid system is always on: the electric power can always be called up and frequently reproduced via high recuperation performance and on-demand recharging. The independent battery concept enables the optimal balance between maximum driving dynamics and contemporary efficiency.

The six AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Electric”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “RACE” and “Individual” are precisely tailored to the new drive technology and thus offer a wide-ranging driving experience—from highly efficient to highly dynamic. The drive programs adjust important parameters such as the response of the drive and transmission, the steering characteristics, the chassis damping and the sound. The programs are selected using the paddle in the center console or the AMG steering wheel buttons, and are then visualized in the instrument cluster and on the multimedia display.

Comfort drive mode: the start-up is mostly electric. Combustion engine and electric motor run depending on the situation—with electric drive at low speeds, for example in residential areas or in a city center, and hybrid driving with combustion engine and electric motor in the countryside and on the highway. Overall, the result is a harmonious and consumption-optimized driving impression, due in part to the early upshifts of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission. Suspension and steering are set up with an emphasis on comfort. The steering focus is on energy efficiency, so that fuel consumption and emissions can be reduced. Hallmark AMG sportiness and agility is retained.

Electric drive mode: all-electric driving from a standstill up to 81 mph, the combustion engine always remains switched off. In its basic configuration, the performance hybrid is rear-wheel drive. However, the mechanical connection to the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ components means that all-wheel drive is also available if required—if, for example, the rear wheels suddenly lose traction, the power of the electric motor is also transmitted to the front wheels via the cardan and drive shafts. When the battery is empty, the intelligent operating control automatically switches to the Comfort drive program and the combustion engine starts up and takes over the drive power.

Sport drive mode: start off with combustion engine and electric motor with situational interaction of the two drives. The boost function of the electric motor is released earlier. This offers a sporty character due to more agile response to accelerator pedal inputs, shortened shift times and earlier downshifts, plus more dynamic tuning of suspension and steering.

Sport+ drive mode: start off with combustion engine and electric motor with situational interaction of the two drives. There is an even higher boost performance. The extremely sporty character results from an even more agile throttle response and targeted torque intervention during upshifts with cylinder blanking for optimum shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and drivetrain.

RACE drive mode: for highly dynamic driving on closed race tracks. In this program, all of the parameters are configured for maximum performance. Drive off occurs with the combustion engine and electric motor with situational interaction of the two drives. Full electric boost power from the electric motor to support the combustion engine during hard acceleration. There is strong battery recharging at low power demand for maximum electric availability.

Individual drive mode: individual customization of the drive, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, chassis, steering and exhaust system.

Usually, the performance hybrid starts silently (Silent Mode) in the Comfort drive program when the electric motor is switched on. In the instrument cluster, the “Ready” icon signals that the vehicle is ready to drive. A light tap on the accelerator pedal is all it takes to set the AMG Performance Hybrid in motion.

The control of vehicle dynamics also benefits from the hybrid drive. Instead of a decelerating brake intervention by ESP, the electric motor can regulate traction as soon as a wheel signals too much slip. The ESP intervenes only when needed. Advantage: the combustion engine can be operated with higher torque, which both improves agility and increases efficiency. In addition, the power otherwise lost during braking can be used to charge the battery.

AMG Performance hybrids also incorporate the integrated AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control system. It influences the control strategies of the ESP (Electronic Stability Program), the all-wheel drive, and the electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock. This increases agility without negatively affecting the vehicle’s stability.

AMG DYNAMICS determines how the vehicle should react. The system uses the available sensors, among other things, to ascertain the speed, lateral acceleration, steering angle and yaw rate. Using an intelligent pilot-control principle, it is possible for the vehicle to anticipate how the driver wants the vehicle to behave, based on the driver’s actions and data from the sensors.

Regulation is tailored to the dynamic driving competence of the driver without any noticeable or disruptive interventions by the system. The driver receives a very authentic driving feel with high cornering dynamics and optimum traction, as well as high stability and predictable handling. Even experienced drivers receive optimum assistance without feeling patronized by the system.

AMG DYNAMICS “Basic” is assigned to the Comfort and Electric drive programs. The design results in a very stable ride with high yaw damping.

“Advanced” is activated in the Sport program. The vehicle remains neutrally balanced. The reduced yaw damping and increased agility support dynamic maneuvers such as driving on winding country roads.

“Pro”is part of the Sport+ program. In Pro, the driver receives even more assistance for dynamic driving maneuvers while agility and feedback from the road are further enhanced.

“Master” is coupled with the drive program RACE. Master mode is aimed at drivers who want to experience dynamism and the driving enjoyment on closed circuits. Master offers a slightly oversteering vehicle balance, more direct steering and more agile turn-in behavior. In this way, Master ensures maximum agility and optimally exploits the dynamic potential. To activate Master mode, the driver must use the separate button in the center console to switch the ESP to ESP SPORT Handling Mode or ESP OFF.

In the Individual drive program, the driver can set the AMG DYNAMICS levels Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master themselves.

Recuperation selectable in four stages. Because the high-performance battery is always in the optimum temperature window of around 113 ˚F (45 ˚C) from direct cooling, recuperation can also be optimized—normally, a battery heats up when recuperation power is too high, so that energy recovery has to be reduced.

Recuperation starts when the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal, i.e. in overrun mode without touching the brake pedal. This not only charges the battery, but also creates a strong braking torque—the wheel brakes are spared or, depending on the traffic situation, do not have to be applied at all. The driver can select four different levels of recuperation power from the right-hand AMG steering wheel button. This applies in all drive programs, although the energy recuperation is designed differently depending on the drive program.

Level 0: The vehicle behaves similarly to a conventional combustion engine with manual transmission, where the clutch is disengaged, and rolls on with the least resistance when the accelerator is released. The recuperation power is very low and only serves to maintain the vehicle's power supply. With the combustion engine switched off, friction losses in the drivetrain are maximally reduced.

Level 1: This is the standard setting at which recuperation is noticeable to the driver and roughly corresponds to the deceleration of a conventional, engaged combustion engine.

Level 2: Stronger recuperation, the brake pedal hardly needs to be depressed when moving in traffic.

Level 3: Highest energy recovery of up to 90 kW possible via one-pedal driving as in an all-electric car. This takes some getting used to and can potentially be less desirable during fast laps on the race track: here, the racer wants to get the last bit of time out of the brakes. Therefore, in the RACE drive program, recuperation is automatically set to level 1 in order to achieve the most reproducible vehicle behavior possible (high efficiency is still ensured, however, as energy recovery takes place when the brake is applied).

Another advantage of recuperation is that the vehicle does not speed up when driving down steep hills. So the system works like an engine brake, but also feeds energy into the battery.

Performance.The AMG Performance Hybrid drivetrain can technically deliver more than 804 hp system power and more than 738 lb-ft (1001 N·m) system torque. Depending on the future vehicle, this enables acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds. The immediate response of the electric drive, the rapid torque build-up and the optimized weight distribution enable new benchmarks in longitudinal and lateral dynamics. The extremely quick reactions to every movement of the accelerator pedal are particularly inspiring. This drivetrain is planned for several model series in various expansion stages. In order to be able to incorporate the changing market and customer requirements into future products, the final specification of engine and performance values is still open at the present time.

E PERFORMANCE with 2.0L four-cylinder engine and electric exhaust-gas turbocharger. Parallel to the development of the eight-cylinder performance hybrids, the next technological stage is also taking place: AMG Performance Hybrid in combination with the AMG four- cylinder turbo engine. The 2.0L engine with the internal designation M 139 has so far been used transversely in compact performance models.

As an E PERFORMANCE variant, it will also provide a fitting drive in other future Mercedes-AMG model series. However, it will be installed longitudinally, thoroughly reworked and its performance significantly increased. The engineers are aiming for the further developed M 139 to once again surpass the world's highest liter output of all four-cylinder series engines.

The most noteworthy innovation is the electric exhaust-gas turbocharger—realized for the first time in a production vehicle. This technology comes directly from Formula 1 and is called MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit Heat). The identical system already powers the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hyper car.

The electric exhaust-gas turbocharger solves the conflicting objectives between a small, fast- responding turbocharger, which achieves comparatively low peak power, and a large turbocharger with high peak power, which in turn responds with a delay.





The highlight of this innovative turbocharging system: an electric motor is integrated directly on the shaft of the exhaust-gas turbocharger (charger shaft), between the turbine wheel on the exhaust gas side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side. Electronically controlled, this directly drives the shaft of the exhaust-gas turbocharger and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive. The electrification of the turbocharger significantly improves immediate response from idle and across the entire engine speed range.

The result is that the combustion engine responds even more immediately to accelerator pedal input, and the entire driving feel is significantly more dynamic and agile. In addition, the electrification of the turbocharger enables higher torque at low engine speeds compared to non-electrified turbocharging, which also increases agility and optimizes acceleration from a standstill. Even when the driver takes their foot off the accelerator or applies the brakes, the technology of the electric turbocharger is able to maintain the boost pressure at all times, so that a continuous direct response is ensured.

The turbocharger is operated with the 400-volt on-board power supply and thus achieves speeds of up to 156,000 rpm, which allows a very high air flow. The turbocharger and electric motor are connected to the high-temperature cooling circuit of the combustion engine to create the best possible temperature environment at all times. The power electronics are cooled via the low-temperature circuit.





Future four-cylinder hybrid with exhaust-gas turbocharging at the performance level of current V8 engines. In the four-cylinder Performance Hybrid, the powerful AMG 2.0L turbo engine (with electric exhaust-gas turbocharger) with more than 442 hp can be combined with an electric motor developing up to 201 hp. The total power and the total torque enable future AMG models to achieve driving performance that even surpasses comparable, current vehicles with V8 engines without hybrid drive. The high agility, performance and efficiency of the hybrid 4- cylinder drivetrain will initially be launched in the future generation of the Mercedes-AMG C- Class.

Belt-driven starter-alternator as standard. The four and eight-cylinder performance hybrids also receive a belt-driven starter-alternator (RSG) that combines the alternator and starter in one component and produces 10 kW (14 hp). It starts the combustion engine and ensures the basic supply of the auxiliary units such as air conditioning or driving lights, for example, when the vehicle is at a traffic light and the charge level of the high-voltage battery is no longer sufficient to support the low-voltage on- board network. The RSG is particularly responsive because it is integrated into the 400-volt high-voltage grid.

All-battery-electric AMG vehicles soon to enter series production. In addition, Mercedes-AMG is also developing performance vehicles with all-battery-electric drive. Exclusive, individualized and performance-enhanced AMG models are currently being created on the basis of upcoming Mercedes-EQ electric cars—similar to today’s Mercedes-AMG E-Class based on a Mercedes-Benz model, known as the AMG derivative strategy. The market launch will begin this year.

The first battery-electric AMG models are based on the new, electro-exclusive Mercedes-EQ architecture. The vehicles are extensively redeveloped in Affalterbach specifically for each market in the areas of technology (drive, chassis, brakes, sound), exterior design, interior design as well as standard equipment and options. They are ambassadors for a new era in the performance segment of the 43 and 53 series AMG models, for target groups who place high value on innovative electric mobility, but do not want to forgo sportiness and agile driving dynamics.





The new performance models will launch with two independent, permanently excited synchronous machines and fully variable all-wheel drive with modular torque distribution. The preliminary performance values of the test vehicles are already very promising: From the combination of front and rear engine, overall performance can be achieved on a par with the most powerful Mercedes-AMG Performance models with the current 4.0L V8 biturbo engine. This also applies to the sprint from standstill to 60 mph, which is completed in well under 4.0 seconds, depending on the power and vehicle. The electric motors rev up to a maximum of 18,000 rpm and enable a top speed of up to 155 mph.

The 400-volt lithium-ion battery receives its own wiring harness, which is adapted to the higher performance capacity of the AMG derivatives. The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension is specifically tuned for optimized longitudinal and lateral dynamics. Added to this is the electro-exclusive AMG i-Booster additional function, which combines electric recuperation and hydraulic braking during deceleration.