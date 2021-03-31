bp takes 33.3% stake in BMW, Daimler EV charging venture

bp will join BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in their drive to extend and improve electrification, making electric vehicle charging more convenient, simpler and seamless for drivers. Under their agreement, bp will become a 33.3% partner alongside BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS), one of Europe’s leading developers of digital charging solutions for automotive manufacturers and vehicle fleet operators.

bp’s acquisition of the stake in DCS will be subject to regulatory approval. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

DCS works with OEMs to integrate its charging solutions into vehicle operating systems. The BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG operate mobility services under the umbrella of the YOUR NOW Joint Ventures. Digital Charging Solutions GmbH stands behind the CHARGE NOW brand and operates charging services such as “Mercedes me Charge”, “BMW Charging” and “MINI Charging”. DCS already offers access to 228,000 charging points in 32 countries giving OEMs, fleet customers and EV drivers extensive access to charging infrastructure across Europe.

As part of the agreement, bp’s European charging networks will be integrated into the DCS’ network as well as fuel and charge for fleet customers, as a first step. Electrification is at the heart of bp’s convenience and mobility strategy and the company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 70,000 worldwide. bp currently has around 8,700 charging points in Europe and its UK network bp pulse is already the most used EV charging network in the UK.

The company is also rapidly growing its network of ultra-fast chargers and plans to have around 250 ultra-fast chargers operating at bp retail sites in the UK and 500 ultra-fast charging points across its retail sites in Germany by year end. (Earlier post.) DCS customers will gain access to these additional charging points and bp will gain access to a wider customer base.