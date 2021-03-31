LANXESS enters battery chemistry business; Li-ion electrolyte production in Leverkusen, Germany

Germany-based specialty chemicals company LANXESS is entering the battery chemistry business. Starting next year, the Group will produce electrolyte formulations for lithium-ion batteries for the Chinese company Tinci.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. (Tinci) is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion battery materials. The high-performance electrolyte formulations from Leverkusen will enable Tinci to become a domestic supplier for battery cell manufacturers in Europe.

For production, LANXESS will use a plant operated by its subsidiary Saltigo, a global custom manufacturer. In this plant, electrolytes can be formulated in line with highest quality requirements. Saltigo will bring its extensive chemical expertise to the partnership, while at the same time further expanding its experience in the field of electrolyte production.

The upswing in E-Mobility is accelerating. Numerous new plants for battery cell production are currently being built in Europe. This fast-growing market also offers great opportunities for LANXESS, especially in the field of battery chemistry. We already produce many raw materials for battery manufacturing. The cooperation with Tinci is another step in establishing ourselves in this market. —Anno Borkowsky, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS

Tinci is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of conductive salts and electrolytes operating three production sites for electrolyte formulations in China and having three additional sites under construction.

LANXESS already produces numerous chemicals and materials that are important in the production of battery cells. For example, the specialty chemicals company is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of hydrofluoric acid and phosphorous chemicals. Both are key raw materials for the production of the high-purity conductive salt lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF 6 ).

In the US, the Group is also working on the commercial extraction of battery-grade lithium, an important feedstock for the production of cathode materials and conductive salts. The lithium is to be extracted in an environmentally friendly way from the brine used in bromine extraction at LANXESS’ site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

LANXESS sees major growth opportunities in the market for new mobility. In 2020, LANXESS therefore established a Group initiative for e-mobility and circular economy.