Romania orders 123 Solaris electric buses

In a government tender run by the Romanian Ministry for Public Works, Development, and Administration (Ministerul Lucrărilor Publice, Dezvoltării Și Administrației), with seven local towns and cities as beneficiaries, Solaris has been awarded an order for 123 out of 131 electric buses. The total value of the contract stands at nearly €65 million.





The 123 12-meter Solaris e-buses are destined for six locations: the towns and cities of Iași, Sibiu, Sighetu Marmației, Suceava, Târgu Mureș and Pitești. he detailed delivery schedules vary for different locations, however all orders are to be completed by the end of 2022.

All the Urbino 12 electric buses will be designed for both pantograph and plug-in recharging. Together with the vehicles, Solaris will deliver the infrastructure for slow- and fast-charging to every location. This will encompass a total of 123 40 kW plug-in chargers and 36 300 kW pantograph chargers.

The vehicles will be air-conditioned and equipped with a comprehensive passenger information system, tailored to the individual requirements and needs of each city.

Solaris is already very well-known in Romania. The partnership with the country began in 2002. Since then, Solaris has supplied Romanian carriers with more than 300 vehicles, including more than 100 zero-emission, environmentally neutral trolleybuses and more than 40 Urbino 12 electric buses. More vehicles for Romanian towns and cities (including 25 Trollino 18s for Brașov and 11 Trollino 12s for Târgu Jiu) are currently being manufactured.