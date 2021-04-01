Germany putting another €300M into EV charging infrastructure

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has launched a new €300-million program for the construction of EV charging stations.

We build the charging infrastructure where it is needed in everyday life and that is with the people “on site”—at supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools or sports fields. We are thus supporting a solution for all those people who cannot charge either at home or at their employer. With the 300 million euros in funding, we are bringing even more charging options exactly where the cars are already parked. —Federal Minister Andreas Scheuer

Small and medium-sized companies can apply for funding from 12 April until the end of the year. In particular, companies in the retail trade and in the hotel and restaurant industry as well as small municipal utilities and local authorities are invited to submit applications. Up to 80% of the investment costs are covered and approved in a first-come-first-served procedure.

The new funding program complements BMVI’s funding concept for the overall charging infrastructure system in Germany:

This includes private charging at home and at the employer. Here BMVI started an extremely successful funding program on 24 November 2020, the volume of which we recently doubled to €400 million.

A support program with €350 million for commercial charging for fleet applications and for employees is planned for the summer.

The new edition of the charging infrastructure funding program for electric vehicles, with which BMVI was able to grant funding for more than 30,000 public normal and fast charging points from 2017 to 2020, is due for spring with a volume of €500 million.

The 1,000-location program, for which BMVI has now passed the fast-charging law in the cabinet, forms the basis for a fast-charging network for all of Germany.

All of these activities come together at the National Charging Infrastructure Control Center.

Rapidly increasing numbers of e- vehicle registrations make the accelerated installation of charging stations urgently necessary, because we want customers to be able to charge easily everywhere. The new funding program underscores the importance of the municipal environment and SMEs in setting up a comprehensive and user-friendly overall system. Municipal as well as small and medium-sized companies know the local needs and are important for the acceptance of electromobility on site. —Johannes Pallasch, Head of the National Control Center for Charging Infrastructure

The funding is intended as quick help for SMEs. For example, the small and medium-sized retail and hotel and catering businesses particularly affected by the pandemic crisis have the opportunity to set up a charging point inexpensively and thus increase their customer acceptance. In rural areas in particular, these facilities also have a significant number of parking spaces, which makes the construction of publicly accessible charging infrastructure particularly attractive. Even municipal companies can benefit from the subsidy and make a decisive contribution to the development of the charging infrastructure.

The funding in detail: