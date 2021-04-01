Linamar partners with Roush and Ballard to develop fuel cell hybrid electric delivery vans for CARB program; Gen 2 eAxle

Linamar Corporation has entered the evaluation phase for the first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Delivery Vans in their technology contract with the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE). CTE is managing the Next Generation Fuel Cell Delivery Van Deployment Project for the California Air Resources Board (CARB), awarded to accelerate the adoption of clean freight transportation technologies.

Linamar has partnered with Roush CleanTech and Ballard Power Systems to provide complete turn-key FCEV package delivery vans to UPS for an in-revenue service demonstration in California.

The CARB Project includes developing, validating and deploying four fuel cell hybrid electric delivery vans. This is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Over the past decade, Linamar has made a substantial investment in automotive and commercial vehicle eAxle design, development and testing at its Livonia, Michigan, McLaren Engineering operations, as well as its McLaren Engineering centers in Germany and China.

This second-generation eAxle for Class 4-6 commercial vehicles is a key result of this investment, building upon the success of their earlier DOE program for a Class 6 HEV delivery vehicle. The new Gen 2.0 eAxle utilizes a robust beam axle design with low NVH helical gears, levering Linamar’s gear manufacturing expertise, and an integrated electric park lock.

Its single-speed, single-motor design delivers 200 kW and 11,400 N·m to the rear axle for excellent startability and gradeability under rigorous real-world delivery conditions.

Roush CleanTech is a leader in advanced clean transportation solutions. Roush is supplying the overall vehicle and system design, integration, build and commissioning for the fuel cell electric vehicles.

Another partner to CTE and Linamar is Ballard Power Systems, which supplies the fuel cell power technology, designed to integrate with the eAxle and battery systems in the Ford F-59 chassis to create the hydrogen-powered FCEV with 150 mile range based on targeted driving cycles.