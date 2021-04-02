Optodot awarded new patent for Electrode Coated Separator technology

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 April 2021

Optodot Corporation has added a new US patent to its portfolio of more than 90 pending and issued battery patents worldwide. This new IP is directed to Optodot’s NanoPore Electrode Coated Separator (ECS) technology, defining an advanced design and manufacturing option for next‐generation batteries.  With ECS, electrodes—for example, lithium metal anodes—are directly deposited onto the separator to form a separator/electrode stack.

This latest Optodot patent, titled “Methods of Producing Batteries Using Anode Metal Depositions Directly on Nanoporous Separators,” was issued as US Patent Nº 10,950,837. It has particular application to lithium metal batteries and joins Optodot’s more than 35 pending and issued patents worldwide that are directed to this ECS technology.

Our streamlined NanoPore ECS battery manufacturing process is designed to produce safer, lighter, and faster-charging batteries while operating with lower battery capital and production costs. In addition to enabling lower-cost manufacturing of large EV batteries, ECS technology can be used to make inkjet and 3D-printed batteries.

—Dr. Steve Carlson, founder, President and CEO of Optodot

60µm anode layer (bottom) coated directly onto 8µm all-ceramic separator (top). Source: Optodot

Optodot’s Electrode Coated Separator technology, funded by the DOE, aims to reduce the cost of manufacturing lithium ion batteries and the inactive components cost by 20-40%, while improving their safety, lifetime, and energy and power density, by incorporating new inactive components of separator, current collectors, and termination materials, and by utilizing a simpler and faster battery assembly process.

In 1996, Dr. Carlson invented boehmite ceramic‐coated separators (CCS), many years before they became widely used for increased battery safety. Optodot (founded in 2000) continued to innovate, developing the patented nanocomposite all‐ceramic separator, NPORE, which features zero heat shrinkage for increased battery safety. In 2016, Optodot granted a license to LG Chem Ltd. under a patent portfolio controlled by Optodot covering batteries, cells, separators and electrolyte members comprising boehmite.

Posted on 02 April 2021 in Batteries, Manufacturing

