Ørsted proposes to develop one of the world’s largest renewable hydrogen plants: SeaH2Land

Ørsted, the world’s leading offshore wind developer, together with the major industrial companies in the North Sea Port cluster, have launched the SeaH2Land vision for a gigawatt scale project to reduce carbon emissions in the Dutch-Flemish industrial cluster with renewable hydrogen.

The electrolyzer is proposed to link to 2 GW of new offshore wind capacity. ArcelorMittal, Yara, Dow Benelux and Zeeland Refinery support the development of the required regional infrastructure to enable sustainably produced steel, ammonia, ethylene and fuels in the future, helping the Netherlands and Belgium to accelerate carbon reductions towards 2030 and beyond.





The SeaH2Land vision includes a renewable hydrogen production facility of 1 GW by 2030 to be developed by Ørsted. If realized, the electrolyzer, which will produce the renewable hydrogen, can convert about 20% of the current hydrogen consumption in the region to renewable hydrogen.

The North Sea Port cluster is one of the largest production and demand centrer of fossil hydrogen in Europe today— some 580,000 tonnes per year. Driven by decarbonization efforts, industrial demand in the cluster could grow to about 1,000,000 tonnes by 2050, equivalent to roughly 10 GW of electrolysis.

Ørsted proposes to connect the GW electrolyzer directly to a new 2 GW offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea. This will enable the large-scale supply of renewable electricity required for production of renewable hydrogen and fits well with the ambitions of the Dutch authorities for an accelerated offshore wind roll-out in line with increasing electricity demand.

The offshore wind farm could be built in one of the zones in the southern part of the Dutch exclusive economic zone that has already been designated for offshore wind development.

The industrial players in the region, united in the Smart Delta Resources (SDR) industry partnership, will continue the dialogue with TSOs for them to develop a regional open-access pipeline network of about 45 km, stretching across the North Sea Port area from Vlissingen-Oost (NL) to Gent (BE).

The GW electrolyzer is proposed to link to the envisaged regional pipeline system connecting large-scale consumption and production in the cluster.

Yara, in consortium with Ørsted, and Zeeland Refinery have each announced plans for mid-size renewable hydrogen production at their sites, while Dow has been exporting hydrogen to Yara since 2018 through the conversion of a gas pipeline into a hydrogen one. The network can be extended further south to ArcelorMittal as a short-term no-regret and further north, underneath the river Scheldt, to Zeeland Refinery, as a crucial link to create a unique regional ecosystem of hydrogen exchange with significant carbon reduction in the manufacturing processes of ammonia, chemicals, and steel and a significant contribution to the European Green Deal.

The cluster strategy proposes to extend the 380 kV high-voltage network for the electrification needs of the industry south of the river Scheldt. This would enable GW-sized electrolysis and offshore wind landing zones on both sides of the river, turning the cluster into a true energy hub.

Subject to a regulatory framework being in place, the regional network will unlock the first phase of SeaH2Land, which comprises 500 MW of electrolyzer capacity. The second phase of SeaH2Land which scales the electrolyzer capacity to 1 GW will require the possibility to connect to a national hydrogen backbone, providing additional flexibility and storage.

Several locations north and south of the river Scheldt have been identified for GW-scale electrolysis. In the meantime, several projects are being developed in the region on the sites of industrial players, such as Zeeland Refinery’s envisaged 150 MW electrolyzer, which are also to be connected to the network.

The partnership will now move forward and engage in dialogue with the regulatory authorities on the framework and policies needed to support the development of renewable hydrogen linked to large-scale offshore wind, the regional infrastructure, and conduct a full feasibility study of the project.

If realized as envisaged, Ørsted will develop the offshore wind farm and electrolyzer. North Sea Port—the port stretching from Zeeland (NL) into Flanders (BE)—and Smart Delta Resources will take the lead in developing the regional infrastructure in close collaboration with the TSOs, supported by the provinces of Zeeland and Oost-Vlaanderen.

The biggest industrial companies in the region, ArcelorMittal, Yara, Dow and Zeeland Refinery—owned by leading oil and gas companies and a co-supplier of low-carbon hydrogen to the network—will continue to take part in the hydrogen exchange in the industrial cluster. The industrial demand in the region will provide the offtake of renewable hydrogen when the right framework conditions and economics are in place.