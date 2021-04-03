44 Irizar electric buses for Burgas, Bulgaria

Irizar reports that 44 Irizar ie electric buses are headed to Burgas, Bulgaria. It is the first electromobility project in that city—the fourth largest in the country—and one of the largest in Bulgaria to date. Burgas Bus—a Bulgarian public transport operator with more than 130 vehicles in its fleet—will be in charge of operating the buses.

The buses that will be provided include two different lengths. There will be thirty-four 12-meter units and ten 18-meter units. The 12-meter ie bus will have 3 doors, 26 seats (4 of which are PRM) and a wheelchair area. The 18-meter bus, on the other hand, will have 4 pneumatic doors, 32 seats (4 of which are PRM) and a wheelchair area.

The vehicles will be equipped with Irizar lithium-ion batteries. Irizar e-mobility will also provide 44 interoperable ECI-100 chargers by Jema Energy (an Irizar Group company). The chargers have a 100 kW smart charging system that will charge the vehicles in three hours using a Combo 2 charging outlet.

They will also include telemetry systems by Datik, an Irizar Group company, which the operators can use to monitor and manage their electric vehicle fleet at all times and get the maximum performance out of their operation.





Irizar e-mobility has worked closely with Burgas Bus for this project to give the fleet a modern and attractive design. Aesthetic features of the ie bus and the Irizar ie tram were combined in the design to create a mixed vehicle that maximizes the luminosity of the space inside the cabin.

The delivery of the first units is expected to be made in September 2021.