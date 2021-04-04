GMC unveils 2024 HUMMER EV SUV

GMC unveiled the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV, the next model in its electric supertruck lineup. Driven by General Motors’ next-generation Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV launches with the exclusive Edition 1, offering customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimal driving range or maximum off-road capability. Edition 1 comes standard with 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps and floor liners.





The available Extreme Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor and rock sliders, front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision2 with underbody camera views and more.

Expected best-in-class off-road proportions will help make the new SUV maneuverable, while also making the most of the HUMMER EV’s available signature features such as CrabWalk, Extract Mode and more. (Earlier post.)

The SUV’s look remains rugged and includes a new rear design with mounted full-size spare tire. Inside, a similar five-passenger layout from the pickup remains and includes a large rear cargo area.

Additional highlights:

A 126.7-inch wheelbase giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions with impressive departure and breakover angles, and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer standard on 2X, 3X and Edition 1.

An immersive interior, including customizable, multisensory user features and an open driving experience with the standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels, I-Bar and rear drop glass.

GM’s Ultium Drive System offers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque (GM-estimated) (15,600 N·m)—enough power for 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with Watts To Freedom.

New tactical technology via the redesigned myGMC app including Energy Assist Great degree of customization via My Mode, auxiliary buttons and nearly 200 accessories available at launch.

Next-gen electric, with a 20-module Ultium battery system offering up to a GM estimated 300-plus miles of range on Edition 1 (with standard equipment).

All HUMMER EV SUV models feature the enhanced version of Super Cruise, an available driver-assistance technology offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

When production begins in early 2023, the HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 will have a starting MSRP of $105,5957 (including DFC). When equipped with the available Extreme Off-Road Package, the starting price will be $110,5957 (including DFC).