UK APC awarding £9.4M to 22 low-carbon vehicle feasibility studies
05 April 2021
To support the future of green automotive manufacturing and accelerate the UK’s transition to net-zero emission vehicles, the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has guided £9.4 million (US$13 million) in public funding to 22 feasibility studies looking to scale up the industrialization of low-carbon emission vehicle technologies.
In the second round of funding awarded as part of the APC’s Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) the 22 studies will explore the feasibility of UK-based battery production, the development of motors & drives and fuel cell technologies as well as recycling solutions.
With grants awarded to companies based across the UK, the studies will be commercially-led and evaluate the viability of developing large-scale manufacturing facilities, advanced manufacturing processes and the product scale-up of essential technologies for a future net-zero vehicle supply chain.
The key technology opportunities being explored with this funding include:
Batteries
Advanced Energy Minerals (UK) Ltd – 5N HPA Manufacturing Plant – Coventry, West Midlands
Cornish Lithium Ltd – Trelavour Hard Rock Lithium Scoping Study – Penryn, Cornwall
EVC Powertech Ltd – 6-minute EV – an EV battery that can be charged in 6-minutes – Birmingham, West Midlands
Green Lithium Refining Ltd – Green Lithium – Rosyth Refinery – Rosyth, Dunfermlin
Ilika Technologies Ltd & Comau – A technical feasibility study of the manufacturing scale up for Ilika’s Solid State Batteries – Romsey, Hampshire
Ricardo UK Ltd – Feasibility study to quantify the opportunity for niche volume battery pack manufacturing in the UK, including consideration of ‘second life’ processing – Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
RML Group Ltd – Feasibility study into the scale-up operations and processes of a UK battery manufacturing facility – Wellingborough, Northants
Talga Anode UK Ltd – CALIBER: Conductive Additives to reduce Lithium Ion Battery Electrode Resistance – Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Fuel Cells
GKN Autostructures Ltd – H.E.N.R.Y – Telford, Shropshire
Haydale Composite Solutions Ltd – Graphene Enhanced Composite Hydrogen Tanks for Automotive (REACH-OUT) – Loughborough, Leicestershire
Loop Technology Ltd – HySMART – Dorchester, Dorset
Ultima Forma Ltd – HYSTOR – Composite Electroformed Hydrogen Tank – Farnham, Surrey
Xcience Ltd – Hydrogen Storage for Transport – HYTRANSTOR – Frimley, Surrey
Motors & Drives
Electrified Automation Ltd – Removing barriers for OEMs through Automated Manufacturing (ROAM) – Bridgwater, Somerset
Equipmake Ltd – Electric Drivetrain Scale Up Manufacturing Study (EDSUMS) – Snetterton, Norfolk
Ford Motor Company Ltd – GigaDriveUK: Feasibility of high volume electric drive unit and hybrid transmission manufacture within Ford UK – Basildon, Essex
Less Common Metals Ltd – New UK Magnet plant – Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
Meritor Heavy Vehicle Braking Systems (UK) Ltd – PARETA – High Efficiency Parallel Motor for Automotive Application – Cwmbran, Monmouthshire
Q-Flo Ltd – Enabling EMI Shielding – Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Recycling
Baruch Enterprises Ltd – Lithium Ion Battery Assembly and Remanufacturing facility (Li-BAR) – Edmonton, London
Entrust EV Technology Ltd – Reprocessing Retired EV Batteries for Secondary Use – Lancaster, Lancashire
Innvotek Ltd – Second-life batteries for future applications (Batt2TheFuture) – Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Launched in July 2020, the ATF builds on the significant R&D base supported through the APC since 2013, helping to form the last part of the bridge into industrialization at scale. The program can provide support for investment in the key technology areas of batteries, fuel cells, motors, drives and power electronics, working to develop their upstream supply chains as well as circling back to address the opportunities around recycling technologies to enable the UK to be globally competitive.
Comments