SANY developing hydrogen fuel cell construction vehicles

China-based SANY, one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world, is developing hydrogen fuel cell construction vehicles; two recent examples include a dump truck and a mixer truck, freshly rolled out of SANY’s intelligent flagship factory. The latter is the first hydrogen-powered mixer truck in the world.





According to the R&D engineer of this project, hydrogen fuel cell construction vehicles have five important advantages:

The realization of zero pollution with only water and heat being discharged.

Range. A set of hydrogen cylinders with a combined capacity of 1,680 L ensures a driving distance of more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).

Power. With a high-torque drive motor and an AMT gearbox, the high-power fuel cell stack features an energy conversion rate of more than 50%. The vehicle demonstrates enhanced acceleration rate and climbing capacity.

Enhanced weather adaptability. The integrated heat management system performs automatic heating and cooling in hot and cold weather conditions to maintain optimal performance.

Safety. Functions such as high heat protection, overcurrent protection, a low pressure alarm, and leakage detection and control in the hydrogen supply system guarantee a worry-free driving experience.

At the 2020 United Nations Climate Change conference, Chinese President Xi Jiping proposed that China’s carbon dioxide emissions should peak in 2030 and that carbon neutrality should be achieved by 2060. This goal requires concrete steps to be taken, especially by manufacturers like SANY who can make tangible changes through technological breakthroughs, the company said.

Li Tanbo, Deputy General Manager of SANY’s Crane Business Unit, said in the rollout ceremony for the hydrogen-powered vehicles that SANY has entered a new phase in which the development of construction machinery is trending towards the application of green energy and green, intelligent equipment technologies. SANY plans to become the largest comprehensive hydrogen fuel solution provider and the number one electric construction vehicle manufacturer in China within five years.