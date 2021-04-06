BMW’s GM of battery cell technology joins Wildcat Discovery’s board

Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput methods to develop new battery materials rapidly, announced that Dr. Peter Lamp, General Manager of the Battery Cell Technology Group at BMW AG, has joined its Board of Directors. The appointment of Dr. Lamp to the Board of Wildcat comes as result of the long-term relationship between the two companies that initiated in 2014.

Dr. Lamp received his MSc in physics from the Technical University of Munich in 1989. In 1993, he obtained his PhD in general physics. His PhD thesis “Investigation of photoelectric injection of electrons in liquid argon” was prepared at the Max Planck Institute for Physics, Munich. Between 1994 and 2000 he was group leader at the Department of Energy Conversion and Storage of the Bayerischen Zentrum für angewandte Energieforschung (ZAE) in Garching.

After a short period as project leader for fuel cell systems at Webasto Thermo Systems International GmbH, he joined BMW AG in 2001 as a development engineer for fuel cell systems. Since 2004, Dr. Lamp has been the leader of the “Technology and Concepts Electric Energy Storage” group and, since 2012, of the “Battery Cell Technology” department at BMW.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies accelerates the discovery of new materials for energy applications, with a focus on the development of advanced materials for rechargeable and primary batteries.

Wildcat has developed a unique high throughput workflow for the discovery of new electrode materials. This workflow allows new electrochemically active materials to be synthesized and formulated under a variety of different conditions, then tested in complete electrochemical cells.

Wildcat’s workflow enables its scientists to prepare and test thousands of new materials in cells every week, rapidly accelerating electrode development and increasing the opportunity for breakthrough battery material discovery. Projects encompass all major components of the battery, including cathodes, anodes, electrolytes and even synthesis conditions and formulations.

One example is Wildcat’s CM3. Currently, 5V LiNi 0.5 Mn 1.5 O 4 (LNMO) and xLi 2 MnO 3 ·(1-x)LiMO 2 (Li-rich NMC) are lead candidates for next-generation cathodes for electric vehicles. Wildcat has discovered an alternative material, CM3, based on an overlithiated spinel chemistry with promising initial performance.

Compared to the next-generation cathodes, CM3 has greater energy density than LNMO and does not suffer from the voltage fade of Li-rich NMC. The novel CM3 cathode has significantly improved capacity over other materials in the market today (~ 250 mAh/g), and was the result of a high throughput screening effort involving more than 4,000 cells in only 8 months.





Source: Wildcat