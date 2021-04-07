Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Loop Energy and BayoTech in joint market development agreement to accelerate deployment of hydrogen vehicles and fueling infrastructure
Global OEM selects Eaton’s power distribution technology for new electric commercial vehicle platform

Toyota Motor Europe invests in EODev to expand hydrogen solutions

07 April 2021

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has become a direct shareholder in EODev (Energy Observer Developments). EODev—along with its partners—is positioning itself as a leading European designer, assembler and distributor zero-emission energy systems on an industrial scale.

In early 2020, EODev and TME Fuel Cell Business integrated Toyota’s leading fuel cell technology in the Energy Observer boat, ahead of its Atlantic and Pacific Ocean crossings. (Earlier post.) This marked Toyota’s expansion into a new business area where it has become a fuel cell technology supplier and integrator. Both companies worked together to develop hydrogen products around the Toyota modular fuel cell system.

EODev’s REXH2 maritime range extender is a hydrogen power solution that can be integrated into different kinds of ships, in full compliance with environmental and regulatory constraints. The land-based GEH2 stationary generator is another example of a zero-emission solution using the Toyota hydrogen technology.

Rexh2

The partnership started in 2017, when Toyota France decided to sponsor the Energy Observer. It is the world's first hydrogen-powered boat, capable of producing its own hydrogen on-board from seawater thanks to solar, wind and hydro power.

Posted on 07 April 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

I find marine applications interesting as diesel is a pretty bad solution.
Here is the spec sheet for the RH2:

https://eo-dev.imgix.net/documents/eodev-productinformationsheet-rexh2-en.pdf

Of course the big limitation is the supply of hydrogen in ports.
Methanol storage and on board reforming would also be preferable.

Early days.

Posted by: Davemart | 07 April 2021 at 01:38 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)