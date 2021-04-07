Loop Energy and BayoTech in joint market development agreement to accelerate deployment of hydrogen vehicles and fueling infrastructure

With the shared goal of accelerating the transition to cost-effective, zero-emissions commercial vehicle and power generator technologies, Loop Energy and BayoTech announced a joint market development agreement for the deployment of hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The collaboration aims at reducing the complexity of adopting hydrogen electric solutions by providing fleet operators with clear and actionable strategic direction in respect to fuel-cell-powered vehicles and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Loop and BayoTech will collaborate on development of market opportunities for deployment of vehicles manufactured by Loop’s OEM customers in combination with on-site hydrogen generation infrastructure provided by BayoTech.

The initial scope of such market development activities is further centered around the vertical markets of materials handling, warehouse and port logistics, including drayage; transit and coach bus service; urban delivery services; and stationary power applications.

The initiative forms an integral part of Loop’s Total Customer Care strategy aimed at combining a full portfolio of hydrogen fuel cell modules with a 360-degree hydrogen ecosystem of integration service providers, component suppliers and fueling solutions to help accelerate time-to-market and reduce product launch burdens for Loop’s OEM customer.

The agreement further supports BayoTech’s objective of offering fleet operators a clear path to market leading cost of ownership based on the company’s unique on-site hydrogen production solution, best-in-class fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles powered by Loop’s eFlow technology (earlier post). BayoTech, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an energy solutions company committed to addressing the global need for consistent, cost-effective supply of hydrogen through modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production systems.

Loop Energy’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell modules for commercial vehicle and stationary power generation have gained market traction with customers in Asia, Europe, and North America due to their market-leading characteristics, including fuel efficiency and ease-of-integration.